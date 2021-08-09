Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Judge doubts eviction ban, but may lack power to stop it

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Posted by 
Times Leader
Times Leader
 4 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge who declared the earlier nationwide moratorium on evictions illegal was deeply skeptical Monday of the , but said she may lack the power to do anything about it.

U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich promised a decision soon in an effort by Alabama landlords to block the moratorium imposed last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which it said was based on the spread of COVID-19’s delta variant.

Friedrich suggested the administration was engaged in legal “gamesmanship” to buy time for the distribution of $45 billion in rental assistance money. But, citing a ruling by the appellate court above her, she also asked a lawyer for the landlords, “Why are my hands not tied?”

Friedrich, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, ruled in May that the CDC lacked authority under federal law to order a pause on evictions. But she put her ruling on hold while the case was appealed, allowing the moratorium to remain in place through the end of July.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and the to allow evictions to resume.

But the high court acted by a 5-4 vote and Justice Brett Kavanaugh, part of the slim majority, said he was voting to keep the moratorium in place because it was set to expire at the end of July.

Kavanaugh said he agreed with Friedrich and that he would reject any additional extension without clear authorization from Congress, which so far has not happened. In late July, the federal appeals court in Cincinnati also declared the moratorium illegal.

and said over several days that its lawyers could find no legal authority for a new one. But as political pressure mounted from congressional Democrats, the CDC came up with a modified moratorium, scheduled to expire Oct 3., that applies only in areas of high transmission of the delta variant and lapses when the virus’ spread declines.

Brett Shumate, a former top Trump administration lawyer who is representing the landlords, told Friedrich that she should feel free to end the new temporary ban on evictions because the Supreme Court has effectively said it wouldn’t allow another moratorium without congressional action. Shumate counted the four dissenting justices who would have blocked the moratorium in June, plus Kavanaugh.

Friedrich questioned whether she should give so much weight to Kavanaugh’s , especially since the four dissenting justices offered no explanation for their votes.

Shumate also said the new order was issued “in bad faith” and without legal justification, citing President Joe Biden’s own publicly expressed doubts about the order.

“The court shouldn’t tolerate the government getting away with this,” Shumate said.

Justice Department lawyer Brian Netter said the rise in the spread of the delta variant altered the plans to allow the moratorium to lapse. “We’re in a new chapter of this pandemic,” Netter said.

But he added that even if Friedrich is no more persuaded by the government’s legal argument than she was in May, she should leave the moratorium in place.

“The DC Circuit action governs,” Netter said.

Comments / 0

Times Leader

Times Leader

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
531K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Appellate Court#Landlord#Justice Department#Ap#Cdc#The U S Court Of Appeals#Democrats#The Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Evictions
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Related
Presidential Electioncitizensjournal.us

EXCLUSIVE: GOP Senators Accuse Biden Officials Of Working At The ‘Behest Of The Abortion Lobby,’ Ignoring The Law

Added by Greg Albaugh on August 12, 2021. Tags: Church Amendments, Conscience Protection Act, Mary Margaret Olohan, Miscarriage of Justice, The Daily Caller New Foundation, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, Xavier Becerra. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra violated federal conscience-protection laws when...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Daily Mail

Federal judge says Biden administration engaged in 'gamesmanship' by renewing the COVID pandemic eviction moratorium despite legal questions

A federal judge in Washington on Monday accused the Biden administration of using legal 'gamesmanship' in renewing a moratorium on evictions despite an unfavorable Supreme Court ruling. U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich, who previously declared the nationwide ban to be illegal, said she was skeptical of the new Centers for...
Congress & Courtsnationalmortgagenews.com

Eviction ban reflects government ‘gamesmanship,’ judge says

A federal judge in Washington said the Biden administration engaged in “gamesmanship” last week by extending an eviction moratorium in areas hit hard by COVID-19 even after the Supreme Court indicated that only Congress could do so. At a hearing on Monday, U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich expressed skepticism over...
Congress & Courtsarcamax.com

Judge rules Biden's ban on evictions can remain in place

A federal judge in Washington ruled that a temporary U.S. ban on evictions in parts of the country hit hardest by the coronavirus can continue, a major victory for the Biden administration’s efforts to extend protections as the delta variant spreads. In a ruling Friday, U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Law & Crime

‘The Court’s Hands Are Tied’: In Win for Biden, Trump-Appointed Judge Who Blocked Last Eviction Moratorium Reluctantly Allows the CDC’s Extension

In a win for the Biden administration, the same federal judge who blocked a pandemic-related eviction moratorium allowed its extension to continue because an appellate court stayed the prior injunction. “[T]he Court’s hands are tied,” Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich wrote in a 13-page opinion on Friday. That victory,...
House RentArkansas Online

Cash clog casts doubt on eviction pause

The Biden administration's decision to give renters affected by the worsening pandemic a further two-month eviction reprieve risks pushing a housing crisis into the fall if states fail to accelerate distribution of billions in rent relief. State and local governments nationally have disbursed less than 10 percent of the $47...

Comments / 0

Community Policy