Drug-resistant bacteria found in the guts of lemurs who live around humans

By Duke University School of Nursing
Phys.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAntibiotic resistance, which the CDC calls one of the world's most urgent public health crises, is now being found in the guts of lemurs, our distant primate cousins. In a new study appearing Aug. 9 in the journal Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution, Duke researchers have found evidence for antibiotic resistance in the microbiome of lemurs living close to humans. And the closer the contact, the more antibiotic resistance they found.

