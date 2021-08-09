Drug-resistant bacteria found in the guts of lemurs who live around humans
Antibiotic resistance, which the CDC calls one of the world's most urgent public health crises, is now being found in the guts of lemurs, our distant primate cousins. In a new study appearing Aug. 9 in the journal Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution, Duke researchers have found evidence for antibiotic resistance in the microbiome of lemurs living close to humans. And the closer the contact, the more antibiotic resistance they found.phys.org
Comments / 1