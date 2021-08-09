Actionable metastatic cancer genome is remarkably stable over time, despite treatment with drugs

Gastric cancer specialists emphasize the importance of communication and education when selecting first-line treatment for patients with PD-L1-negative, HER2-positive disease. Daniel Catenacci, MD: We’ve talked a lot about HER2 positive, CPS [combined positive score] PD-L1 positive, and now we’re alluding to other markers. What is the standard of care for HER2 negative for those who believe in PD-L1 low negative tumor? What are we currently recommending? What do you do in that situation for these patients?