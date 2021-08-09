Actionable metastatic cancer genome is remarkably stable over time, despite treatment with drugs
A one-time analysis of entire-tumor DNA is almost always sufficient to find all DNA errors that may be relevant for treating metastatic cancer. This is because actionable DNA errors remain remarkably stable over time, despite treatment with drugs. This discovery was made by Dutch researchers in a study led by the Netherlands Cancer Institute. They published their findings on August 9 online in the scientific journal Nature Medicine.medicalxpress.com
