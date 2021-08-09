Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Women underrepresented in cardiovascular clinical trials despite inclusivity requirements

By American College of Cardiology
MedicalXpress
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWomen remain underrepresented in cardiovascular clinical trials despite guidelines and legal requirements developed almost 30 years ago to ensure broader inclusivity, according to a report from the American College of Cardiology Cardiovascular Disease in Women Committee published today in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. This lack of representation can limit availability of treatment data on the number one killer of women worldwide—cardiovascular disease.

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clinical Research#Older Women#Clinical Trials#Facc#Cleveland Clinic#Fda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Related
CancerMedicalXpress

Cancer clinical trials adapted rapidly during COVID-19 pandemic year

Cancer clinical trial research rapidly adapted to the circumstances of enrolling and treating patients on clinical trials during the COVID-19 pandemic. That's the conclusion drawn by authors of a study of cancer trial enrollment during 2020 and early 2021. The findings are published this week in the medical journal JAMA Network Open.
CancerBeaumont Enterprise

New clinical trial for patients with a rare form of ovarian cancer

(BPT) - According to the American Cancer Society, half of all ovarian cancers are found in women who are 63 years old or older. However, low grade serous ovarian cancer (LGSOC), which represents approximately 10% of all ovarian cancer types, tends to be diagnosed at a younger age. While this kind of cancer is associated with slow tumor growth, it is also resistant to chemotherapy (the resistance is primarily in the recurrent setting). Previous studies have found that approximately 85% of patients with LGSOC experience recurrent disease, after remission.
Medical & BiotechMedicalXpress

Researchers find gaps in clinical trial data sharing

Access to clinical-trial data helps doctors make informed prescribing decisions and promotes good science, but a new study co-authored by Yale researchers reveals that few pharmaceutical companies are fully transparent about the data behind the products they develop. The study also shows that large companies are far more transparent than smaller ones.
HealthMedicalXpress

A new online tool to improve Alzheimer's clinical trials recruitment

The National Institute on Aging (NIA), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), has launched a new online research tool to help increase participation by traditionally underrepresented populations in clinical trials on Alzheimer's disease and related dementias. Unveiled at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC), Outreach Pro enables those involved with leading clinical research to create and customize participant recruitment communications such as websites, handouts, videos, and social media posts.
Industrypharmaceutical-technology.com

Use of off-label therapies increases the need for reliable clinical trial data

It is increasingly common for certain pharmaceutical drugs to be used to treat diseases without first receiving approval to do so from a regulatory body, such as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Therapies used for unapproved purposes are known as ‘off-label’ drugs for that specific indication. There are many reasons why this practice is common.
CancerMedscape News

Barriers and Facilitators to Enrollment in Pediatric Oncology Clinical Trials

Cherie L. Hauck, PhD, RN; Kathleen B. Cartmell, PhD; Martina Mueller, PhD, RN; Teresa J. Kelechi, PhD, RN. Cancer is the second-leading cause of death among children in the United States. Oncology clinical trials are designed to investigate new potential therapies. Approximately 60% of children with cancer are treated on clinical trials. The purpose of this scoping review of the literature is to explore what is known about barriers and facilitators to enrollment in pediatric oncology clinical trials. Arskey and O'Malley's (2005) methodological framework guided the scoping review. The electronic databases of PubMed and SCOPUS were searched for relevant publications. Thirty publications met eligibility criteria, which included empirical publications related to barriers and facilitators to enrollment in pediatric oncology clinical trials. Results and discussion of barriers and facilitators were organized by using a modified version of the Social Ecological Model (SEM). Trial-level barriers included lack of an available trial, trials closed to accrual, and eligibility criteria. Individual factors included age, sex, race/ethnicity, insurance status, cancer characteristics, and motivation. Interpersonal factors included parents' desire for continuity of care by health care providers, physicians' discussions with parents and children about clinical trials, and physicians' attitudes about clinical trials. Organizational factors that influenced enrollment included local availability of a clinical trial and continuity of care. No studies of community or policy-level barriers and facilitators were found. Theoretically based studies need to be conducted to identify factors at SEM levels not previously studied and investigate interventions to address factors that adversely affect enrollment. Furthermore, interdisciplinary collaboration among nurses and other professionals working at each SEM level is vital to surmount enrollment obstacles.
HealthWNDU

Medical Moment: Clinical trial match maker

Millions of people look through a large list of clinical trials each month, trying to find a new treatment or procedure to help them or their loved one. But how do you know which one is the right one for you? Now, new technology is using genetic testing to make the perfect match.
ScienceThe Guardian

Recruiting women for cardiovascular research is harder, study finds

There are extra barriers to recruiting women for cardiovascular research, even though more women die of heart disease than men, a new study shows. Despite agreement that it is crucial to have proportional representation of both sexes in medical research, a recent review of 740 completed cardiovascular clinical trials conducted between 2010 and 2017 found that women account for roughly 38% of the total participants.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Renal denervation treatment for use in hypertension patients

The Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions (SCAI) has released a proceedings document outlining the possible role of renal denervation (RDN) as a therapeutic option to complement medical therapy and lifestyle interventions for patients with uncontrolled hypertension. The document was developed following a multi-disciplinary expert consensus conference comprised of hypertension specialists, nephrologists, general cardiologists, and interventional cardiologists. The conference, organized by SCAI and the National Kidney Foundation earlier this year, was the first of its kind in the United States focused on RDN treatment for hypertension patients.
Public HealthNature.com

Systemic issues require systemic solutions: Cardiovascular health outcomes disparities for Black men in the United States are because of social determinants of health

According to the United States Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Minority Health, African-American men are 30% more likely to die from heart disease than non-Hispanic white men.1 This difference is striking and a clear example of a racial health disparity harming Black men in the United States.
Medical & Biotechnorthwestgeorgianews.com

CartiHeal succeeds in clinical trial for cartilage treatment

Aug. 4—Israeli company CartiHeal has announced success in a clinical trial of its treatment for knee cartilage damaged either by injury or by arthritis. The company reported that its cartilage substitute product was more successful than the currently used treatments. The trial involved 251 patients, and was conducted over two years.
HealthMedCity News

Reducing the gender bias in clinical trials

When I was finishing up my post-doctoral fellowship, I asked myself where I thought my work could have the greatest impact: in the field, working in an academic research setting or working in clinical research with a medical device company on new medical products and technologies that would advance modern medicine. I chose the latter and haven’t looked back since. Clinical trials play a significant role in my work; they expand our knowledge of medical science and give researchers insights into the safety and efficacy of treatments and procedures.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Hill

Open the patient-physician conversation on clinical trials

The ongoing fight against COVID-19 has highlighted significant health care delivery disparities. Proximity to both academic research centers and provider clusters has become an even more important determinant for participation in clinical trials and overall average health of families. Recent controversies over these vital questions of health equity in clinical...
Medical & BiotechHealthcareFinanceNews.com

Lack of diversity in clinical trials influences drug development

Diversity in clinical trials is lacking, according to Chris Boone, vice president, Global Head of Health Economics and Outcomes Research at Abbvie, a pharmaceutical and research development company. Less than 16% people of color are in clinical trials, when 39% of the U.S. population is made up of people of...
Healthdoctorslounge.com

Barriers Persist for Enrolling Women in Cardiology Clinical Trials

Last Updated: August 10, 2021. Eight barriers discussed include differential care, ageism, logistical barriers, lack of diversity in clinical trial leadership. TUESDAY, Aug. 10, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Participation of women in cardiovascular clinical trials is suboptimal and barriers need to be identified and addressed, according to an article published in the Aug. 17 issue of the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.
HealthNIH Director's Blog

Navigating FDA Regulatory Requirements for Clinical Trials on Natural Products

Clinical Research in Complementary and Integrative Health Branch. If you’re planning to submit a grant application for a clinical trial involving a natural product, check out our new Natural Products Clinical Trials Resource. It can help you understand the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulatory requirements for research on natural products, including the need for an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for some clinical trials. And we hope it will help you smoothly navigate the requirements that apply to your proposed study.
CancerMedicalXpress

Strong adolescent and young adult enrollment to NCI-sponsored clinical trials

Adolescent and young adult (AYA) patients with cancer have not seen the same improvements in survival over the years as their pediatric and older adult counterparts. Some evidence has suggested that this may in part be a result of low AYA participation in clinical trials limiting advances in treatment for this group of patients.
Public HealthWBOC

TidalHealth Contributes to COVID-19 Clinical Trial

SALISBURY, Md.- In late 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, TidalHealth’s Richard A. Henson Research Institute was asked to participate in a clinical trial of a new treatment for the virus. After significant medical review by TidalHealth’s pulmonary experts, the team agreed to support the trial. TidalHealth said...

Comments / 0

Community Policy