Can gender-disposed personality traits explain who initiates salary negotiations?

A University of Houston psychology researcher is reporting that the salary gap between men and women may be due to certain personality traits, specifically—assertiveness. "We found that women are higher in politeness and compassion than men, but neither of these personality traits were related to the propensity to initiate a negotiation," reports Denise L. Reyes, assistant professor of psychology in the journal Group Decision and Negotiation. "Rather, assertiveness was positively related to initiating negotiations." The study extends the literature on individual differences and negotiation by testing how the "Big Five" personality traits may contribute to salary negotiation initiation. Those traits include agreeableness, openness, conscientiousness, extraversion, and neuroticism. Her study included 246 full-time employees as participants.