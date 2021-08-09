'The ocean remembers': Study suggests ocean maintained relatively steady temperature through most of 20th century
In estimations of ocean heat content—important when assessing and predicting the effects of climate change—calculations have often presented the rate of warming as a gradual rise from the mid-20th century to today. However, new research from UC Santa Barbara scientists Timothy DeVries and Aaron Bagnell could overturn that assumption, suggesting the ocean maintained a relatively steady temperature throughout most of the 20th century, before embarking on a steep rise. The newly discovered dynamics may have significant implications for what we might expect in the future.phys.org
