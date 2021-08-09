Cancel
'The ocean remembers': Study suggests ocean maintained relatively steady temperature through most of 20th century

By Science X staff
Phys.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn estimations of ocean heat content—important when assessing and predicting the effects of climate change—calculations have often presented the rate of warming as a gradual rise from the mid-20th century to today. However, new research from UC Santa Barbara scientists Timothy DeVries and Aaron Bagnell could overturn that assumption, suggesting the ocean maintained a relatively steady temperature throughout most of the 20th century, before embarking on a steep rise. The newly discovered dynamics may have significant implications for what we might expect in the future.

