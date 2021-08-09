Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Bam Margera Is Suing Johnny Knoxville, MTV, Paramount And More Over Jackass Forever Firing

By Sean O'Connell
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Jackass team made headlines recently when it was revealed that original prankster Bam Margera would not be part of the upcoming Jackass Forever, the fourth and possible final installment in the bone-breaking reality stunt show turned unlikely movie franchise. The reasons behind his dismissal from the sequel have been a back-and-forth or he-said/he-said, but now Margera is filing a lawsuit claiming he was illegally fired from the production, so this sticky situation is about to get messier before it ever resolves.

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 6

CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
32K+
Followers
24K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spike Jonze
Person
Johnny Knoxville
Person
Bam Margera
Person
Jeff Tremaine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mtv#Paramount Pictures#Mtv#Dickhouse Entertainment#Plaintiff Margera#Jackass Forever#Adherences Margera#Defendants#Reelblend#The Snyder Cut
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Jackass 4's Johnny Knoxville Has Found His Follow-Up And The Modern Family Co-Creator Is Involved

It looks like Johnny Knoxville has found a new project following Jackass 4. Given the star has done more than enough for the franchise, which started out as an MTV reality stunt show in the early 2000s, it now looks like his next project will not be Jackass-related. Instead, he'll be teaming up with one of the Modern Family co-creators for a brand new streaming series.
Moviesthebrag.com

Bam Margera sues Jackass producers claiming mental health discrimination

Bam Margera is suing the producers of the forthcoming Jackass film, Jackass Forever, claiming his firing was a result of mental health discrimination. As The Hollywood Reporter report, Margera filed a complaint on Monday, August 9th with Los Angeles Superior Court, claiming that the film’s producers violated his civil rights by forcing him to sign a “Wellness Agreement” and subsequently firing him after a positive drug test.
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Bam Margera Sues 'Jackass' Franchise Over Firing: Insists He Suffered 'Inhumane' Treatment, Compares Experience to Britney Spears' Conservatorship Case

Bam Margera is coming after the Jackass franchise in a big way — the former TV personality is suing the team for his firing. According to legal documents, Margera is suing co-creators Johnny Knoxville, Spike Jonze, Jeffrey Tremaine — along with Paramount Pictures, MTV, Dickhouse Entertainment and Gorilla Flicks — claiming he was forced to sign agreements that allegedly led to "psychological torture," per TMZ.
Mental HealthNME

‘Jackass’ star Bam Margera sues producers, claims civil rights violation

Former Jackass star Bam Margera is suing the film’s producers over his exit from Jackass 4: Forever. The actor, who was set to star in the newest sequel – scheduled for release on September 3 – filed a complaint today (August 9) claiming a violation of his civil rights after producers made him sign a “Wellness Agreement” and fired him after a positive drug test, claiming he broke his contract.
Moviesstartattle.com

Jackass Forever (2021 movie) trailer, release date

Jackass Forever (aka Jackass 4) features the Jackass crew in their final crusade. After ten years, the entire cast from the previous movies returns, with the exception of Ryan Dunn, who passed away in 2011, and Bam Margera who was fired from the production in February 2021. Startattle.com – Jackass 4 movie.
LawPosted by
TheDailyBeast

‘Psychological Torture’: Bam Margera Sues After Getting Booted From ‘Jackass Forever’

Jackass alum Bam Margera claims in a new lawsuit that he was wrongfully terminated from the upcoming Jackson Forever film. The lawsuit, filed Monday against former co-star Johnny Knoxville, director Spike Jonze, and Paramount, claims that he was “coerced” and “accosted” into signing a “wellness agreement” that required him to submit to frequent drug and alcohol tests in order to participate in the film. Margera says he was fired back in the fall when Adderall was found in his system, even though he’s been prescribed the ADHD medication for a decade. “Margera was made to endure psychological torture in the form of a sham Wellness Agreement,” reads the suit, which also alleges that a lot of his personal ideas are in the film. In a May interview with GQ, Knoxville said he doesn’t want to enter a public feud with Margera. “I just want him to get better,” he said.
MoviesNBC Bay Area

Bam Margera, Fired From Latest ‘Jackass' Film, Sues to Stop Release

A "Jackass" creator who says he was illegally fired from the franchise's fourth film is suing to stop the October release of "Jackass Forever." Bam Margera, who helped create the video series that inspired the "Jackass" TV show and feature films, which he also starred in, filed a lawsuit Monday in Los Angeles Superior Court against Paramount, co-star Johnny Knoxville, producer Spike Jonze and director Jeffrey Tremaine alleging that he was wrongfully fired and seeking millions in compensation.
MoviesPopculture

'Jackass Forever' Features Cameo From Current Olympian

Jackass Forever will hit theatres on October 22 and will feature an Olympic star. Danielle O'Toole, who is a pitcher for Team Mexico, will appear in the new movie. In the trailer, O'Toole is seen taking part in a "cup check" challenge. The University of Arizona All-American reacted to being in Jackass Forever on Twitter.
MoviesColumbian

Margera sues ‘Jackass’ team, alleging discrimination

Bam Margera is suing Paramount Pictures, MTV Networks, Johnny Knoxville, Jeff Tremaine, Spike Jonze and others, alleging he was discriminated against and unfairly fired from “Jackass Forever” so that the studios and producers could steal the movie franchise, his attorneys said Monday. Margera also wants an injunction against the film’s...
MoviesPosted by
Vice

Unpacking the Bizarre Sobriety Contract in Bam Margera's 'Jackass' Suit

About a year after he was fired from the production of Jackass Forever, Bam Margera is suing the studios behind the movie and his former collaborators for wrongful termination, breach of contract, and emotional distress, among other claims. His lawsuit, filed Monday in Los Angeles Superior Court, hinges almost entirely on a single document: a “wellness agreement” that Margera says he was given to sign and that required him to stay sober if he wanted to keep his job.
ScienceWired

The Physics of Johnny Knoxville, Human Cannonball

The trailer recently dropped for Jackass Forever, which arrives in October—the next in the series of Jackass movies in which Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, and the rest do some pretty dumb stuff. I mean, these guys aren't exactly young anymore—but that’s not stopping them. Sure, it might be funny, but I just keep thinking about how much they could get hurt.
MoviesStereogum

Watch Machine Gun Kelly & Tyler, The Creator Get Hurt In The Jackass Forever Trailer

It’s been more than 20 years since Jackass debuted on MTV, and it’s been more than 10 since we last saw these giggling miscreants hurting themselves and each other in the masterful Jackass 3D. This fall, the cast of Jackass will return for the new motion picture Jackass Forever. These guys are much older now, but they are still very willing to put themselves in harm’s way for our viewing pleasure. But it appears that the Jackass guys have also made the wise decision to outsource at least a few of their stunts to young celebrities. A couple of those celebrities are musicians.

Comments / 6

Community Policy