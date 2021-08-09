Bam Margera Is Suing Johnny Knoxville, MTV, Paramount And More Over Jackass Forever Firing

Jackass alum Bam Margera claims in a new lawsuit that he was wrongfully terminated from the upcoming Jackson Forever film. The lawsuit, filed Monday against former co-star Johnny Knoxville, director Spike Jonze, and Paramount, claims that he was “coerced” and “accosted” into signing a “wellness agreement” that required him to submit to frequent drug and alcohol tests in order to participate in the film. Margera says he was fired back in the fall when Adderall was found in his system, even though he’s been prescribed the ADHD medication for a decade. “Margera was made to endure psychological torture in the form of a sham Wellness Agreement,” reads the suit, which also alleges that a lot of his personal ideas are in the film. In a May interview with GQ, Knoxville said he doesn’t want to enter a public feud with Margera. “I just want him to get better,” he said.