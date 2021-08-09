Bam Margera Is Suing Johnny Knoxville, MTV, Paramount And More Over Jackass Forever Firing
The Jackass team made headlines recently when it was revealed that original prankster Bam Margera would not be part of the upcoming Jackass Forever, the fourth and possible final installment in the bone-breaking reality stunt show turned unlikely movie franchise. The reasons behind his dismissal from the sequel have been a back-and-forth or he-said/he-said, but now Margera is filing a lawsuit claiming he was illegally fired from the production, so this sticky situation is about to get messier before it ever resolves.www.cinemablend.com
