Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia school district considering vaccine mandate for staff

Posted by 
Philly Report
Philly Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09pPg0_0bMU6V2200
(Thomas Cain/Getty Images)

By Sam Britt

(PHILADELPHIA) The Philadelphia teacher’s union came out and said that it supports a “negotiated” COVID-19 vaccine mandate for school staff, according to WHYY.

The superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia, William Hite, said that he supports a mandate. Federation of Teachers President Jerry Jordan said that a mandate has to include exemptions for religious and medical reasons in order to gain support from the union.

“I would mandate [vaccines] as quickly as possible,” Hite told MSNBC on Friday. “I would’ve mandated them a long time ago if we could have done that.”

There has not been an official request from the district but a conversation has started between it and the union about adopting a mandate.

Hite said that the school district would have to be careful as to not alienate employees with a mandate.

Upper Merion recently instituted a policy that states that staff must be vaccinated or submit to COVID-19 tests twice a week.

Comments / 5

Philly Report

Philly Report

Philadelphia, PA
4K+
Followers
869
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

With Philly Report, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Vaccines
Philadelphia, PA
COVID-19 Vaccines
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Upper Merion Township, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Vaccines
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Local
Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Philadelphia, PA
Health
Philadelphia, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Jordan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whyy#Msnbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Philly Report

Philadelphia sports digest: Top stories today

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) Philadelphia sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Philadelphia sports. For more stories from the Philadelphia area, click here.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Philly Report

3 people injured in West Philadelphia shooting

(Mark Makela/Getty Images) (PHILADELPHIA) Three people were injured on Sunday in a shooting in Philadelphia’s Washington Square West neighborhood, according to CBS 3. The shooting occurred around 11 p.m. in the area of the 400 block of 13th Street. Police at this time do not know what led to the shooting but they said it is possible that a party was going on. Some of the surrounding buildings were hit by gunfire.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Philly Report

Work remotely in Philadelphia — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Jr Sales Account Executive (Remote); 2. Senior Outbound Sales Development Representative (SDR), Remote Available; 3. Junior Outbound Sales Development Representative (Remote Available); 4. 100% Remote Bilingual Customer Service Representative; 5. Remote
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Philly Report

Penn State to require masks indoors even for vaccinated persons

(PHILADELPHIA) Penn State is requiring students, staff and visitors to campus to wear masks indoors regardless of their vaccine status, according to NBC 10. The university is planning to have in-person classes in the fall semester. The school hopes that students and employees will get vaccinated but if they are not by Aug. 9 they will have to go through testing throughout the fall semester.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Philly Report

Lifestyle wrap: Philadelphia

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) Life in Philadelphia has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Philadelphia area, click here.

Comments / 5

Community Policy