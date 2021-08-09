Philadelphia school district considering vaccine mandate for staff

(Thomas Cain/Getty Images)

By Sam Britt

(PHILADELPHIA) The Philadelphia teacher’s union came out and said that it supports a “negotiated” COVID-19 vaccine mandate for school staff, according to WHYY.

The superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia, William Hite, said that he supports a mandate. Federation of Teachers President Jerry Jordan said that a mandate has to include exemptions for religious and medical reasons in order to gain support from the union.

“I would mandate [vaccines] as quickly as possible,” Hite told MSNBC on Friday. “I would’ve mandated them a long time ago if we could have done that.”

There has not been an official request from the district but a conversation has started between it and the union about adopting a mandate.

Hite said that the school district would have to be careful as to not alienate employees with a mandate.

Upper Merion recently instituted a policy that states that staff must be vaccinated or submit to COVID-19 tests twice a week.