The latest climate change report from the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) makes for grim reading: our planet is heating up more quickly than previously predicted, and there's no doubt that human activity is to blame. Unless some seismic shifts in behavior and policy take place over the next four years, we've got no chance of limiting global warming to the 1.5 °C target put on record by the Paris Agreement in 2015. Anything higher than that, and all the consequences of climate change get much worse: oceans rising higher, weather systems collapsing, more parts of the world becoming inhospitable,...