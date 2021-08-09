Looking to bring nature up close?

If you're chasing whitetails in cityscapes, focus your scouting efforts on locating travel corridors between food and bedding. Imagine you’re out scouting for whitetails in the spring or summer, looking for that perfect rut funnel. And then, boom, you just located it. Except here’s how it looks. There’s a small strip of woods that connects two larger pieces of timber. On one side of the strip is a paved street; on the other side are backyards from neighborhood houses. It’s not the typical rut funnel you might think of, right? But in suburban areas, scenes like this are all too common.
