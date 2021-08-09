Glancy Wise Schmidt, Jr.

Glancy Wise “P.O.” Schmidt, Jr. left this world peacefully at his home in Mena, Arkansas, Thursday, August 5, 2021, surrounded by his family. He was born Thursday, September 9, 1948. P.O. lived the majority of his life in Clinton, Louisiana, and graduating in 1966 and later retiring as a boiler maker. His greatest love was his family including his puppy “Baby” who lived most of its life in P.O.’s lap. Among his other interests were racing, collecting coins & stamps. He never met a stranger and loved kidding and joking with anyone that would listen. P.O. was a member of Board Camp Baptist Church. P.O. was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend and will be missed by all who knew him.