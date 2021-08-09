State of Maryland Launches “Don’t Wait, Vaccinate” Campaign to Promote Childhood Vaccinations For Back to School Season, Governor Hogan Declares August Immunization Awareness Month
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced "Don't Wait, Vaccinate," a new campaign to encourage parents and guardians to get their children
