Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Blueberries bring out sweet side of tahini

By Christopher Kimball, Associated Press
Posted by 
Record-Journal
Record-Journal
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The sesame paste known as tahini is becoming better known to American cooks, largely because of hummus, but also thanks to the nutty richness it lends to falafel, grilled meats and roasted vegetables. Cooks in the Middle East, however, know its savory, slightly bitter flavor works just as well in...

www.myrecordjournal.com

Comments / 0

Record-Journal

Record-Journal

Meriden, CT
783
Followers
4K+
Post
202K+
Views
ABOUT

The Record-Journal brings you breaking news from and the most comprehensive coverage of Meriden, Wallingford, Southington, and Cheshire, CT.

 https://www.myrecordjournal.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Kimball
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Fashioned Oats#Blueberries#Sugar#Berries#Food Drink#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipesfood24.com

Perfect roast chicken

Cut the peppers and chillies in half and flatten them with your hand. Place pepper and chillies halves, skin side up, on a foil-lined baking pan. Throw in garlic. Broil for 10-12 minutes or until the red bell peppers are charred and blackened. Remove from oven and instantly place only...
Recipesgordonramsayclub.com

Creamy Chocolate Mousse Brownies

These chocolate mousse brownies are so creamy, chocolatey, and dense! If you are a fan of chocolate then these decadent bars are perfect for you! Brownies can be quite boring but combined with a chocolate mousse they can be really fun and delicious! You will need 20 minutes to prepare them, plus 30 minutes to cook. Here is the recipe:
Food & DrinksPosted by
Wide Open Eats

Ditch the Ice Cream Truck and Make Choco Tacos at Home

If you're been to a 7-11 or an ice cream truck, you've probably seen a choco taco. It's the vanilla ice cream, milk chocolate, taco shell mashup up of frozen desserts. It's carbohydrates meet chocolate flavored swirl. It's also pretty amazing. These ice cream tacos look delicious, and are fun to eat. Now that we're a bit too old to go chasing the ice cream truck, we'll need to make our own version of this childhood treat. Luckily, this half taco half ice cream sandwich treat is relatively easy to recreate at home.
Pardeeville, WIWiscnews.com

Sweet Potato Pie brings 'sweetgrass' to Pardeeville in September

PARDEEVILLE — Everything about Sweet Potato Pie is supposed to make audiences smile, including the name it picked 20 years ago. “Our name definitely needed to be memorable,” guitarist and mandolin player Sonya Stead said of the all-female group’s genesis in North Carolina. “Being four months pregnant, everything I could think of was related to food, and so it came down to Sweet Potato Pie and Stump Slung Chitlins.
Saratoga County, NYsaratogatodaynewspaper.com

Celebrating the Sweet Spot of Summer with a Blueberry Jam-boree

There’s a magical time in July and August where we get to the sweet spot of fresh produce at the farmers’ market here in upstate New York. Every week farmers’ tables are piled even higher with a rainbow of colors, and the literal sweet spot lies in the sweet corn, lush tomatoes, and colorful berries that come fresh off the land.
Fisher, ILmahometdaily.com

Main Street Cookies & Cream brings something sweet to Fisher

Something sweet has made its way to Fisher. And it’s not just a cookie. Jessica Cox, a Fisher native who worked as a nurse for the last 14 years, has opened Main Street Cookies & Cream after finding her passion. “I have always been an avid baker, but a couple...
Food & Drinksminnesotamonthly.com

Embrace the Sweet Side of Avocados

Avocados are a great combination of taste, texture and healthfulness. They are always great for the ever-popular guacamole or sliced and used in tacos or salads. But there is a sweet side of avocados to consider. Their creamy, mild flavor makes them perfect to give a nutritious boost to sweet treats.
HeraldNet

Tahini-ginger noodle salad is the answer to zucchini overload

Like many home cooks who also garden, I get great satisfaction using the herbs and vegetables I grow each summer in whatever I’m cooking that day. As such, one of my favorite things to do during my early-morning walks is to check out other people’s gardens to see how my green(ish) thumb stacks up.
RecipesOne Green Planet

Tempeh Salad with Tahini Dressing [Vegan]

Chop kale into small bite size pieces. Massage with 1/2 tablespoon oil using your hands, until evenly coated (about 1 minute). This helps tenderize the kale. Set aside. Heat 1/2 tablespoon of olive oil in a large non-stick pan over medium heat. Add the tempeh and sautée for 2 minutes or until lightly golden.
Recipesonceuponachef.com

Blueberry Pancakes with Blueberry-Maple Syrup

These fluffy blueberry pancakes have crispy edges, and the the homemade blueberry-maple syrup takes them over the top. You can add blueberries to any pancake batter to make decent blueberry pancakes, but if you want to make exceptional blueberry pancakes, try these fluffy pancakes topped with homemade blueberry-maple syrup. Don’t be tempted to skip the syrup; it only takes 10 minutes to make and is definitely the best part!
Hamilton, MTIndependent Record

Fermentation brings out funky flavors in pepper paste

In the early days of human civilization, before there were canning jars, refrigeration and freezer bags, fermentation was the most common way to preserve food. To this day many of our favorite delicacies, including booze and chocolate, depend on fermentation. But a lot of home cooks and food savers, myself included, feel intimidated by the prospect. We’re more likely to make vinegar pickles than fermented sour pickles, in part because the rules are more clear with canning. There’s less sniffing involved. The word “ferment,” after all, also means “a state of confusion, change, and lack of order or fighting,” all of which apply to the fermentation behind your beer. It’s a fight between the microbes you want to win and the ones you want to die, and you tip the field in your favor, causing the change you want.
Food & Drinkslhindependent.com

Ice cream shop hopes to help bring tolerance as well as sweets

As the sound of construction permeated the Main Street Social in preparation for their grand opening Saturday, an ice cream business on the corner added the final touches to a company the owners hope will create a legacy for their younger child Tyler, an 11-year old with special needs. Lisa...
Food & DrinksPicayune Item

Three tips to pick out a sweet watermelon

I thought I would re-run my article from last summer on watermelons as most everyone enjoys a good cold slice in the heat of summer. Since the heat is getting to most of us, a good cold watermelon is just the thing to enjoy. On average, a watermelon is 92% water, which makes them so juicy. So, by eating them, you are re-hydrating yourself while enjoying a healthy snack.
RecipesOCRegister

Recipe: Roasting asaparagus bring out its nutty sweetness

Roasting asparagus creates a desirable nutty sweetness. It’s easy to do, requiring just a little more time than simply blanching. Pairing it with a frisky lemon aioli brings a sunny personality to the veg, a perfect blend of garlic and lemon. The aioli can be prepared in advance and stored...
Recipesmyalbertlea.com

Blueberry Muffins

Combine 1 1/2 cups flour, 3/4 cup sugar, salt and baking powder. Place vegetable oil into a 1 cup measuring cup; add the egg and add enough milk to reach the 1-cup mark. Mix this with flour mixture. Fold in blueberries. Fill muffin cups right to the top, and sprinkle with crumb topping mixture.
RecipesOne Green Planet

Tahini Cashew Cauliflower [Vegan]

Wash and chop cauliflower and carrots. Place in a large bowl. Add coconut oil and paprika. Mix together with your hands to fully coat vegetables. Turn oven to broil, place vegetables flat on a baking sheet. Broil for 10 minutes. Remove and stir. Place back in the oven for 5-10 more minutes, watch so they don't burn. Cook time will vary depending on the size of your cauliflower pieces.
Behind Viral VideosNBC Washington

‘Frozen Honey' Trend on TikTok Can Have Not-So-Sweet Side Effects

Aspiring social media stars looking for their next viral hit, “bee” careful. There’s a new trend on TikTok that experts say may look sweet but has dangerous health risks. It’s called the “#FrozenHoneyChallenge” and involves freezing a honey-filled water bottle for hours and then snacking on a hardened, but gooey...

Comments / 0

Community Policy