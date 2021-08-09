Harwood senior aims high
Ava Thurston (17) of Waterbury is no stranger to success. She’s a three-time cross-country running state champion, two-time Nordic skiing state champion, 2019-2020 Gatorade Vermont Player of the Year for girls’ cross-country, 2021 Times Argus Skier of the Year, and 2021 USA Today High School Sports Award honoree. She has also competed internationally in Nordic skiing, placing 14th at the Nordic Junior World Championships in Finland last year.www.valleyreporter.com
