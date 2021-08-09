KEYS HISTORY: SURVIVORS OF ATTACK AT INDIAN KEY DETAIL HORRIFYING CARNAGE

Indian Key was once the most important island in the Florida Keys not named Key West. The 11-acre island is surrounded by the Atlantic Ocean and located about a mile offshore of the Matecumbe keys. Today, the island is home to Indian Key Historic State Park. On Aug. 7, 1840, the island was the site of the southernmost Indian attack of the Seminole War. Populated by fewer than 50 people on the day of the attack, six people were killed during what is generally referred to as the Indian Key Massacre.