These funds can help with rent, utility bills and even moving costs. FIND A PROGRAM NEAR YOU. The COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult for renters and landlords to cover housing costs. The moratorium will expire in Maryland in less than two weeks, and renters are worried about catching up on past-due rent and facing eviction. Fortunately, the U.S. Department of the Treasury has an Emergency Rental Assistance program that may offset some of this financial burden. The funds are being distributed by state and local organizations to their communities. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has a tool to find a program in your community. You don’t have to be behind on rent to get assistance. Some programs offer help with future rent. Local programs may also offer help with utility bills and moving costs.