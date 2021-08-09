The Walking Dead: Why is the show important to fans?

There’s a right time for everything, and Overlook, the series that was being pushed to HBO Max based on the hotel used in The Shining kind of had its window in which it should have appeared. The story is sound enough, as giving a detailed look at the place that hosted a tale that was nothing short of disturbing would have been interesting to a lot of people. But there was a timeframe in which it might have worked best, and for whatever reason things didn’t work out, and as of now it should be left alone given that it feels out of place and out of time to really make an impact. I could be wrong, it could be that this story might still have enough to it that people would find it interesting. But out of all the stories either inspired by or pulled straight from the mind of Stephen King, Overlook feels like one of those that needed to happen quickly to take advantage of the interest that Dr. Sleep had aroused in a lot of moviegoers.