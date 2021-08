An elected official recently stated that for the 2020 election several county auditors sent out unsolicited ballots to voters. He also claimed the ballots were prefilled. Both assertions are false. Unsolicited absentee ballots are never sent to voters. Voters who wish to submit absentee ballots must submit an absentee ballot request form to the local auditor. The auditor will then send an absentee ballot as well as a return envelope and security sleeve.