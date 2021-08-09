Superintendent responds to bus route concerns in Rapides Parish
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - News Channel 5 has received multiple messages and emails from parents who are concerned about the bus schedules for schools in Rapides Parish. We reached out to Rapides Parish School Superintendent Jeff Powell about the routes. Powell said bus drivers have had their routes and rosters since the end of last week, and that they should have reached out to the parents over the weekend.www.kalb.com
