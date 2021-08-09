Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Letter to the editor: Fremont Pass fen is hardier than we’ve been told

By Mark Addison Frisco
Summit Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA sign on the formidable gate at the start of the new Fremont Pass Recreational Pathway instructs us about the thousand-year-old fen that must not be disturbed. The new recpath is constructed on the bed of the old railroad to Kokomo. Surely that old railroad, and now the construction of the new recpath, disturbed the fen. What about ungulates like moose, elk and deer seeking fresh greens? Maybe the fen is hardier than we’ve been told.

www.summitdaily.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moose#Deer#Letter To The Editor#Kokomo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Louisa, VACentral Virginian

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Current supervisor has been an asset

I hear a lot about Supervisor Fitzgerald Barnes supporting business in Louisa. I would like to remind people that he pushed to get the Betty J. Queen Intergenerational Center funded, and the swimming pool, too. Those facilities and the programs they support are just as important to me as business development. Fitz works hard to better all aspects of life in Louisa.
Politicspghcitypaper.com

Letter to the editor: "We are sorry to be telling this story"

As mentioned on our website, we are sorry to be telling this story. Our intention had been to seek our zoning approvals without external interference and to avoid a public scene. We have reached out to both appellants privately over the years, as have several others on our behalf in attempts to resolve these matters out of the public eye. However, we do need to clarify several points in Mr. Kukura’s recent Letter to the Editor.
HealthSummit Daily News

Letter to the editor: Why do humans wait for a crisis before acting?

What is it in human nature that makes us wait until matters become crises before we get motivated to act? Given the smoke that we in the mountains have been suffering and that made Denver’s air the very worst in the entire world, perhaps people will take more seriously the articles that are pointing to climate change and the need for humanity to pull itself together before it is too late. For years we have known, but only now, with enormous wildfires raging in California and our air being fouled to the point where breathing is a strain, are we reeling from the dangers we humans have brought upon ourselves.
Glens Falls, NYPost-Star

Letter to the editor: We're in trouble from this virus

If people don’t start taking this virus seriously, than it won’t matter if Republicans or Democrats run our country. This virus has me more worried than Trump or Cuomo ever will. I am fully vaccinated but choose to wear a mask, whether I’m told to or not. I know people...
Summit County, COSummit Daily News

Letter to the editor: Revisiting the dog poop dilemma

No disrespect to Rabbi Joel Schwartzman on his “Stupid is as stupid” does letter, but perhaps he should look in the mirror. OK, maybe a little disrespect. Our neighbor suggested that rather than bagging dog poo, and leaving it on trails, we should just kick it into the woods. Rabbi Schwartzman continues, “Wild animals poop on and near the trails, and no one collects their droppings.” True. But the scat from these animals is digested from their local environment and has a very modest impact. Dogs eat processed kibble, chicken, hot dogs, bagged treats and, in the case of my young Labrador, a snatched piece of cheese every so often. None of these food sources roam natively on our tender valley of the Blue.
Summit County, COSummit Daily News

Letter to the editor: Reopen scenic roads for those with disabilities

If the county is now concerned with how people with disabilities can enjoy the mountains, why not look at reopening roads that have been closed to motor vehicles. I’m thinking about Baldy Road and Sallie Barber, since they are close to where I live. These were mining roads for 100-plus years, but some of our guests who can no longer hike or bike them might enjoy the views, too. As an added bonus, Sallie Barber could be used as a wildfire escape route. I might add that those trails that are double use for biking and hiking should post signs reminding people that hikers have the right of way.
PoliticsSummit Daily News

Letter to the editor: Commentators spout political jargon to sound knowledgeable

Virtually every endeavor, whether it be a vocation or hobby, comes with a special language to learn. Non-doctors do not understand doctor language. There are languages for lawyers, engineers, seamstresses, cooks, race car drivers — you name it. Everywhere you look, there are endless acronyms to deal with, such as FEMA, YMCA, NASA, MSC, NASCAR, SSA, VA, NBA and so on. Aside from acronyms, there are words and phrases to learn in a particular field or you will not be believed as knowledgeable. In the field of politics, the jargon has caught my attention. If you do not learn the language yourself, you can’t follow the discussion, it seems.
HealthSummit Daily News

Letter to the editor: Our elected representatives are servants to visitors

Well, summer is almost over, and school is about to start. The news is dominated by mask mandates, shutdowns and new and old restrictions on our lives. I remember the good old days in the middle of May when all restrictions magically ended. We opened the county to the world. Maskless, we served hundreds of thousands of visitors food, made beds, scrubbed toilets, sold merchandise and rented bikes, kayaks, houses, condos and anything else we could find. Everyone was short-staffed and residents were overworked. I’m thrilled the public and private coffers are full. Now, our reward for the busiest summer ever: The residents of the county are hearing our kids may be muzzled with masks in school, and restrictions are just around the bend.
Columbia, SCLancaster News

‘We’ve been praying for her’

A staff member at a weeklong Christian-based sports camp in July tested positive for COVID-19 one day after the camp ended. That positive test likely resulted in the COVID-19 infection being passed on to a camper and then to that camper’s mom, who is now fighting for her life in a Columbia hospital.
Missoula, MTMissoulian

Letter to the editor: 'We the people' power democracy

There are serious and well-founded concerns about our democracy being in peril these days. So, what are we to do? It is a well-known fact that the primary and powerful power of a democratic system of government is the power of "we the people." Individually, we each have the freedom to express ourselves in many ways without fear of attacks upon us by persons in power.

Comments / 0

Community Policy