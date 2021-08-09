Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

The Ferrari Roma May Be Too Wide For Italy

By Sebastian Cenizo
Posted by 
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Ferrari Roma is arguably the most elegantly styled machine in the Modena-based automaker's range for decades, 612 Scaglietti included. Despite its restrained look that makes it feel like something an Italian James Bond might drive, it's a serious performance car too. Sadly, not everybody knows what they're doing behind the wheel of an Italian supercar, and we've seen our fair share of crashes caused by a shortage of talent or simple stupidity. Usually, these things happen at high speeds, but the below video shows a Ferrari driver getting his Roma stuck in a narrow alleyway in arguably the silliest case of overoptimism we've seen in a while.

carbuzz.com

Comments / 0

CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ferrari Roma#Modena#Scaglietti#Italian#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Ferrari
Related
CarsRoad & Track

Someone Got Their Ferrari Roma Stuck in an Italian Alleyway

The Ferrari Roma is a truly exceptional grand tourer, a return to form for a company that spent the 1960s building some of the most glorious GT cars to ever see the road. That makes it a perfect fit for the open roads of Italy, from the vineyards of Tuscany to the top of the Alps. But not all roads in Italy are all that open.
CarsCarscoops

Ferrari Roma Driver Gets Stuck Trying To Squeeze Through Narrow Street In Italy

The owner of a Ferrari Roma recently discovered the hard way that the front-engined GT car isn’t ideal for some of the narrow streets you’ll find in Italy. It is unclear exactly where in Italy this video was filmed but it shows the Roma wedged between two walls. It seems likely that the owner thought they could squeeze through the narrow street but failed to notice that it actually got narrower the farther it went along.
CarsAutoblog

Watch a Ferrari Roma get trapped in a narrow Italian street

The Ferrari Roma is named after one of the most beautiful cities in Italy. In an odd turn of events, an Italian city could have a street named in honor of the Roma (if its mayor has a sense of humor) after one got stuck in a narrow street. Footage showing the $225,000-plus grand tourer scraping its sides on centuries-old buildings surfaced on YouTube.
Carshiconsumption.com

Novitec Gives Ferrari’s 812 GTS A Carbon Wide Body & 840 HP

With 789 horses prancing out of its naturally aspirated V12 engine, the Ferrari 812 GTS was already the most powerful production convertible on the market. But those numbers weren’t good enough for high-end German tuning house Novitec, so they’ve transformed the Italian drop-top into the more powerful widebody 812 GTS N-Largo.
WorldFrankfort Times

'Four Ferraris': Italy race to shock 4x100 gold at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — There are some things track fans are used to: Nobody stops the Jamaican women at these Olympics and the tireless Sifan Hassan is a contender for a medal in every distance race she enters. Other things might take some getting used to: Italy is a sprint power....
BusinessInterior Design

Sybarite Designs the First Ferrari Retail Experience in Maranello, Italy

The iconic Prancing Horse logo is no longer just a metallic emblem to be found on luxury cars. Under the creative direction of Rocco Iannone, Ferrari is expanding its brand into the lifestyle segment by offering clothing and accessories, thus creating the need for a series of branded stores that echo the spirit of its high-class Italian ethos. The first and flagship location of such a retail experience has been established in Ferrari's hometown of Maranello, Italy and is designed by English firm Sybarite, which will also oversee the creation of future Ferrari stores in Milan as well as Miami and Los Angeles.
Mercedes, TXPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Mercedes Picked The Perfect Place To Celebrate The Legendary SL

An all-new Mercedes-AMG SL will soon arrive and the German automaker is taking advantage of this year's Monterey Car Week to celebrate the iconic model's long history. Set on the luscious grounds of the Pebble Beach Golf Club in Northern California, this seven-car feast of Mercedes SL history will get underway on August 12 with several examples of past generation models on display. First and foremost, the 300 SL racing car from 1952 and 1957's 300 SL Roadster will be on hand. The most recent incarnation set to be displayed is the 2003 SL 55 AMG.
MotorsportsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Drag Race: McLaren 570GT Vs. V1 F1 Car Is Brutally One-Sided

When the second motorcar ever was built, motorsport was born. Gearheads love racing anything with a motor, and while seeing a Ford Mustang getting beaten by a turbo Honda Civic down the drag strip is entertaining, it's the faster stuff that really gets the blood flowing. We're talking top fuel, funny cars, and when you're really lucky, Formula One. In a YouTube video uploaded by Driven Media, we get to see a real V10 Bennetton F1 car take on a modern supercar hero, the McLaren 570GT. The video shows the two vehicles going head-to-head in three challenges: a standing quarter-mile, a rolling quarter-mile, and a 0-100-0 mph sprint.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

BMW Teases M Performance Upgrades For 4 Series Gran Coupe

It's been a long-running joke in the industry that Porsche likes to charge you extra cash for items that you'd expect to be standard, but make no mistake - every automaker out there will promote an upgrade wherever possible. Sometimes, the flooding of the market with upgraded parts diminishes how special they are, but the aesthetic appeal of factory-developed upgrades is worth the money.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Audi RS Q e-tron Faces Toughest Challenge Yet

Last month, Audi Sport revealed the incredible RS Q e-tron, a dedicated rally SUV designed to conquer the 2022 Paris Dakar Rally. Powering this rally monster are two electric motors from the e-tron FE07 Formula E car on each axle and a 50 kWh battery, along with a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four from Audi DTM car that acts as a generator.
Posted by
CarBuzz.com

Aston Martin Could Already Be Working On Valhalla Replacement

After what can only be described as one of the most painful and drawn-out development cycles for a supercar in recent memory, the Aston Martin Valhalla was finally revealed in production form last month, complete with a new V8 engine and a refreshed design. It's taken so long that by the time it gets to be seen in the similarly delayed new 007 film No Time To Die, it'll debut on the silver screen with its old design. Nevertheless, it remains a hotly anticipated offering, and this month we learned that the car will be limited to 999 units instead of the original planned run of 500, and will be produced over two years as a regular model rather than a special limited run vehicle. The limited production run sparked debate, with Autocar wondering if the reason for a two-year run was because the Valhalla would be obsolete by 2025. Tobias Moers was all too happy to confirm this is not the case.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

New BMW X1 Will Have Cute Coming Out The Wazoo

Currently in its second generation, the 2021 BMW X1 is about to be replaced by an all-new model. While the current X1 uses the codename F48, this next-generation version will carry the internal designation U11 and arrive sporting three drivetrain options. Our spy photographer first spotted an X1 prototype last year, but just spotted more production-ready examples with the final headlight design. These latest shots give us a better idea of what the new X1 will look like.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Listen To The Epic Pagani Huayra R's 9,000 RPM V12 Blast Around Monza

The Pagani Huayra R was a car we all knew would come eventually. Even so, when it finally was unveiled, our breath escaped us. Clad entirely in carbon fiber and fitted with an incredible bespoke naturally aspirated V12, this is the kind of machine that celebrates all the good to have come from the invention of the internal combustion engine. Its radical design was shaped by both aerodynamic efficiency and aesthetic preferences, making the final product both effective and spectacular. As much as we like looking at the car, what we really want is to hear it, and now we finally get to, thanks to a video posted on YouTube this past weekend.
Posted by
CarBuzz.com

Meet The Honda-Powered Mid-Engine Mini Restomod With 230 HP

Monterey Car Week is all anyone in the industry can talk about this week, and why not? Car shows - particularly those on this sort of scale - have been amiss from our calendars for a long time now, and the big names are all looking to welcome themselves back to the spotlight with stunning displays and new creations. Bentley has a huge spread promised, Audi has shown us a shapeshifting roadster concept, and Pagani will be showing off its latest limited-edition Huayra. Smaller outfits of high quality will also be at the event, and one such company is showcasing a special Mini Cooper restomod.
Posted by
CarBuzz.com

Singer's First DLS Customer Car Is Coming To Monterey Car Week

In the old days when every Ferrari and Lamborghini was guaranteed to break down, you could at least find solace in excellent interior craftsmanship. Or could you? Even in the hallmark brands' cars, quality wasn't all that great until the last two decades or so, when the likes of Pagani have shown what it means to obsess over quality. Singer may not be an automaker per se, but its reimagined Porsche 911s are arguably as good as the best that Italy, Germany, or any other country can boast. It's no wonder, then, that the company is facing unprecedented demand worldwide, and that means that even if you can afford one, you're gonna wait to see and hear one. That is, unless you head to Monterey Car Week to catch a glimpse of the first client versions of the DLS to touch down on US soil.
California StatePosted by
CarBuzz.com

Watch The 1,900-HP Pininfarina Battista Hit Californian Roads

The battle for EV dominance is being fought on two fronts: affordable family cars, and balls-to-the-wall hypercars. We've seen some ridiculously powerful machines rear their heads in recent months, with the Rimac Nevera making the biggest headlines, but there's another insanely powerful all-electric racer that has just landed: the Pininfarina Battista. This car has enjoyed lots of hype over the past few months, and we've enjoyed our fair share of teaser videos, but we're glad to announce that it is officially on US soil. The first ever production car from Automobili Pininfarina has made its debut in California ahead of its showcasing at Monterey Car Week.
Carsfordauthority.com

1966 RCR Ford GT40 Built For ‘Ford v Ferrari’ Heading To Auction

The movie Ford v Ferrari was a smash hit at the box office, bringing the story of Carroll Shelby, Ken Miles, and Ford’s legendary assault on the 24 Hours of Le Mans to the masses. The movie also reignited America’s love affair with the GT40 – a favorite of one of the film’s stars, Christian Bale, leading to increased demand for GT40 and Cobra replicas. Purchasing one of the very few vehicles that actually appeared in the film is a bit more of an expensive endeavor, save for this cool Econoline van. Regardless, for those that have the means, this 1966 RCR Ford GT40 from Ford v Ferrari will present a rare opportunity when it crosses the block at Mecum’s upcoming Dallas auction.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

BMW Just Recalled The Toyota Supra... Again

The Toyota GR Supra wouldn't have existed were it not for BMW's involvement, but that association also means that the Supra can be subject to BMW recalls. The first of these came to light in 2019 and was minor. Like a later recall from November 2020, it affected both the Toyota Supra and the BMW Z4 which are both built by Magna. This came about as a result of an issue with improperly welded fuel tanks. A couple of days ago, another BMW recall was announced, and this affected BMW, Mini, Rolls-Royce, and again, Toyota's Supra. The recall woes are not over though, as BMW has announced another that could affect the braking system.

Comments / 0

Community Policy