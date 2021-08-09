The Ferrari Roma May Be Too Wide For Italy
The Ferrari Roma is arguably the most elegantly styled machine in the Modena-based automaker's range for decades, 612 Scaglietti included. Despite its restrained look that makes it feel like something an Italian James Bond might drive, it's a serious performance car too. Sadly, not everybody knows what they're doing behind the wheel of an Italian supercar, and we've seen our fair share of crashes caused by a shortage of talent or simple stupidity. Usually, these things happen at high speeds, but the below video shows a Ferrari driver getting his Roma stuck in a narrow alleyway in arguably the silliest case of overoptimism we've seen in a while.carbuzz.com
