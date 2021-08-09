August celestial highlights

MOUNT WASHINGTON — The Perseid meteor shower, one of summer’s most alluring astronomical events, is known to rain 50 to 100 shooting stars per hour at peak, seen all over the dome of the sky. This is an exceptional year to see the Perseids, since the moon, a waxing crescent, sets in early evening. The greatest number of meteors is predicted to be observed during the period from Wednesday night, August 11 through Thursday dawn, August 12 and again Thursday night through dawn Friday the 13th, with possible Friday night, August 13. For optimum viewing, plan to settle in at a dark sky location for at least an hour and a half (allow 20 minutes away from artificial light for eyes to adjust). Most salutary, set up for sleeping outdoors overnight, to watch and dose through the whole show.