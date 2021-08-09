Cancel
San Diego, CA

2022 No. 4 ATH Jalil Tucker announces commitment date

By Jared Mack
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, 2022 athlete Jalil Tucker announced his commitment date on August 20 at 11:30 a.m. PST. Tucker, who plays football at Lincoln High School in San Diego, CA, is the No. 4 athlete according to 247 Sports. Lincoln rates inside the top-70 on 247 Sports and No. 148 on the 247 Sports Composite.

