Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

RHOA’s Kenya Moore Files for Divorce From Husband Marc Daly After 4 Years of Marriage

By Yana Grebenyuk
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xr6V2_0bMU4TL000
Kenya Moore and Marc Daly. David Buchan/Shutterstock

Kenya Moore officially filed for divorce from her husband, Marc Daly, Us Weekly confirms.

According to Radar Online, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 50, originally submitted the paperwork in May and requested sole physical and legal custody of their 2-year-old daughter, Brooklyn.

The documents allegedly included a statement from Moore about the couple living in a “bonafide state of separation” since their initial split in September 2019. Radar Online also claimed that Daly, 50, responded in his own filing that he would like joint legal custody and wants his estranged wife to pay his legal fees.

The duo tied the knot in Jun 2017 and welcomed their little one the following year. They announced their decision to part ways in September 2019.

“It is with profound sadness that I regret to inform my fans that I am divorcing my husband, Marc Daly,” Moore told Us in a statement at the time. “Due to recent and ongoing circumstances, I can no longer continue in the marriage. My sole concern and focus is and will always be my daughter, Brooklyn, my miracle baby. She was made in love and true commitment. I ask for our privacy to be respected moving forward.”

One month later, the reality star opened up about still considering Daly the love of her life.

“I love my husband, but I think that we’re not operating from a good place right now, prior to announcing [our split],” she told Us in October 2019. “But I do think that things could get back on track if you have two people that want to.”

The Bravolebrity later shared with Us that the pair were thinking of expanding their family after rekindling their romance.

“It’s a conversation that we’re still trying to figure out, honestly,” Moore exclusively explained in May 2020. “But I really feel, more and more, that I do [want to]. Time is ticking, and I want them to be close in age and … it’s a sensitive subject.”

Moore clarified their relationship status several months later when she said the twosome had “kind of gotten past” going their separate ways.

“Right now, Marc is really fighting for his marriage,” she said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in December 2020. “He wants to go to counseling. He’s made appointments. He’s asking to publicly apologize to me and a lot of things that I never thought I’d see the day.

The following month, the restaurateur announced that they had split again, more than one year since they announced their first breakup.

“After recently attending mediation, Kenya and I have agreed to end our marriage,” Daly told The Root in January. “I will always have great care for her and look forward to amicably continuing to co-parent our daughter Brooklyn with an abundance of love and wisdom.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

Listen to Getting Real with the Housewives, your one-stop destination for Housewives news and exclusive interviews

Comments / 1

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

28K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenya Moore
Person
Andy Cohen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rhoa#Marriages#Files For Divorce#Rhoa#Radar Online
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Atlanta, GAbravotv.com

We Have an Update on Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill's Marriage

As they approach their one-year wedding anniversary, Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill are reflecting on their marriage so far. The Real Housewives of Atlanta couple, who tied the knot in October 2020, recently took to Instagram to open up about their relationship. In an Instagram post July 15, Cynthia expressed...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
rolling out

NeNe Leakes gives update on husband’s health

NeNe Leakes’ husband is home from the hospital after undergoing cancer treatment last month. The former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star revealed in June that her spouse Gregg Leakes — who was first diagnosed with colon cancer in 2018 but went into remission — had been battling the disease again and on Thursday, July 29, she pulled out of a planned appearance hosting “The Talk” as she’d received the happy news her partner was being discharged from the medical facility.
Orange County, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Sheree Whitfield Reportedly Only Down To Return Real Housewives Of Atlanta If She’s A Full-Time Cast Member

The success of a Real Housewives season is based on several factors, one of the biggest being the cast. The Real Housewives of Potomac has been so successful because the cast is truly an ensemble and they all bring their A-game year after year. And we saw last year on the Real Housewives of Orange […] The post Sheree Whitfield Reportedly Only Down To Return Real Housewives Of Atlanta If She’s A Full-Time Cast Member appeared first on Reality Tea.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
rolling out

Kenya Moore files for divorce and lists her demands

In a bit of news that will not shock any follower of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” actress Kenya Moore has filed for divorce from Marc Daly. Some would say the marriage was doomed from the start as the couple tied the knot under controversial conditions. The couple secretly wed on an exotic Caribbean island in the summer of 2017, which greatly angered Bravo producers.
Relationshipsbravotv.com

Melissa Gorga Gives an Update on Her Marriage to Joe After Season 11

The last we saw Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga, they were experiencing some growing pains in their marriage. Season 11 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey found the longtime couple trying to work on their relationship amid some changing dynamics and Melissa's successful career. It's been a few months...
Relationship AdvicePopculture

'Real Housewives' Star's Ex Husband Is Set to Remarry After Heated Divorce

Real Housewives of Orange County star Jim Edmonds is an engaged man. His now fiancé, Kortnie O'Connor announced the news via social media with a post showing off her new diamond. "Dear Diary, A month ago, Jimmy asked me to marry him in the most intimate and personal way. I said yes! Love, Kortnie," she captioned on the image shared to Instagram according to Page Six.
Celebritiesurbanbellemag.com

Is Porsha Williams Hesitant to Return to RHOA Due to Her Controversial Engagement?

The recent season of RHOA didn’t meet expectations for many fans. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” suffered a massive drop in ratings last season. One of the issues people complained about was the cast. While some were happy with the departure of NeNe Leakes, others were not. They said they would boycott the show and they even started a petition in support of NeNe and Mariah Huq. While some people didn’t originally believe the petition or boycott would actually hurt the show, the ratings were horrible.
Celebritiesbravotv.com

Gizelle Bryant Shares How She Reacted to Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia's Engagement

Porsha WIlliams has not been shy in keeping fans up-to-date about her relationship with Simon Guobadia just a couple months after they confirmed their engagement. The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member and her fiancé have shared all sorts of moments from their romance, including family trips and lavish parties. And now we're learning a bit more about the man who stole Porsha's heart from her pal, The Real Housewives of Potomac's Gizelle Bryant.
Orange County, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Of Orange County Newbie Noella Bergener’s Husband Files For Divorce

The Real Housewives of Orange County are already shaping up for a better season than last year. Bravo took out the trash finally got rid of Kelly Dodd and Braunwyn Windham-Burke after the two spent last year competing on who could be the most insufferable cast member. Heather Dubrow is headed back to bring wealth, class, […] The post Real Housewives Of Orange County Newbie Noella Bergener’s Husband Files For Divorce appeared first on Reality Tea.
CelebritiesPopculture

Kate Bosworth Announces Separation From Husband Michael Polish After 7 Years of Marriage

Kate Bosworth and her husband Michael Polish have separated after seven years of marriage. The actress made the announcement on Instagram on Thursday, sharing that she and her filmmaker husband share much love for each other, though their journey together has come to a close. "The beginning is often the best part of love. Fireworks, magnets, rebellion — the attraction. The onset signals a wide open expanse of possibility," she began. "Split a burger with someone when you are falling in love, and you can die happily knowing this is your last meal. Buy a bottle of whiskey and share shots, pour me a waterfall. Play that perfect song on the jukebox and dance with someone you have known your whole life, though you met minutes ago." The couple met when he directed her in the 2011 movie Big Sur and quickly went on to get married in 2013 in an outdoor ceremony at The Ranch in Rock Creek in Philipsburg, Montana.
CelebritiesPosted by
Reality Tea

Claudia Jordan Reacts To NeNe Leakes Comparing Herself To Beyonce

Claudia Jordan is the one that got away when it comes to Real Housewives of Atlanta. She shook up the cast dynamics, and wasn’t afraid to take anyone on. She definitely wouldn’t have served up a pandemic wedding storyline, thats for sure. Even following her departure from the show, this one keeps the RHOA cast in check on the regular. […] The post Claudia Jordan Reacts To NeNe Leakes Comparing Herself To Beyonce appeared first on Reality Tea.

Comments / 1

Community Policy