‘Cyberpunk 2077’ senior combat designer moves to ‘Fable’ reboot

By Jack Grimshaw
NME
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenior combat designer Paweł Kapała has left CD Projekt Red and joined Playground Games to work on their upcoming Fable reboot. According to Kapała’s LinkedIn profile, he is now working as the Principal Gameplay Designer at Playground Games. As the description says, Kapala is now “designing and implementing combat in Fable.” This suggests that the combat in Fable has not been determined yet and that the game is still far from release.

www.nme.com

