In Their IRS Probe, Jim Jordan And Darrell Issa Are Investigating Indefensible Leaks

It’s often asked if Congress will “end the Fed.” The answer to the previous question is obvious, but not for the reasons readers may think. Congress will never shutter the Fed is because the central bank is ultimately an outsourced institution of Congress. Does anyone seriously think Congress would cease propping up insolvent banks, regulating banks, and vainly trying to make credit “easy” if the Fed shut its doors? The questions answer themselves. Life without the Fed would be the same as life with it.