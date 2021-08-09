With chicken prices soaring, Sanderson Farms sold for $4.5B

Cargill, Continental Grain Company, and Sanderson Farms, Inc. announced Monday they have reached a definitive agreement for a joint venture between Cargill and Continental Grain — the parent company of Wayne Farms — to acquire Sanderson Farms for $203 per share in cash, representing a total equity value for Sanderson Farms of $4.53 billion. The purchase price represents a 30.3% premium to Sanderson Farms’ unaffected share price of $155.74 on June 18, 2021, the last full trading day prior to media speculation about the potential sale of Sanderson Farms; a 22.8% premium to the Sanderson Farms 30-day volume weighted average price (“VWAP”) as of June 18, 2021, and a 15.2% premium to the all-time high share price as of June 18, 2021. Upon completion of the transaction, Cargill and Continental Grain will combine Sanderson Farms with Wayne Farms, a subsidiary of Continental Grain, to form a new, privately held poultry business.