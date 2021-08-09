Cancel
Agriculture

With chicken prices soaring, Sanderson Farms sold for $4.5B

By DEE-ANN DURBIN, MICHELLE CHAPMAN AP Business Writers
Times Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the price of chicken soaring, the third-largest poultry producer in the U.S. is being bought for $4.53 billion. Support local journalism reporting on your community. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

Agriculturemodernfarmer.com

Cargill to Purchase Sanderson Farms

The pace of mega-mergers within the American agricultural industry continues apace. The newest proposal: Cargill, a gigantic and somewhat mysterious commodities company that works heavily in agriculture, will purchase Sanderson Farms, the third-largest poultry producer in the United States, as well as Continental Grain’s poultry arm, Wayne Farms (itself the sixth largest).
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. senator raises concerns about Sanderson Farms sale

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley, the top Republican on the Judiciary Committee, said that he was concerned about Cargill Inc and Continental Grain Co’s plan to jointly acquire chicken producer Sanderson Farms. Commodities trader Cargill and agricultural investor Continental Grain announced the $4.53 billion deal for Sanderson, the...
Congress & Courtsstjosephpost.com

Grassley wants review of Cargill/Continental Grain acquisition of Sanderson Farms

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley sent a letter to the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division regarding the acquisition of Sanderson Farms by Cargill and Continental Grain Company. Grassley, the top Republican on the Judiciary Committee, is asking the Justice Department to thoroughly examine the proposed acquisition and to consult with the USDA on its effect on the poultry industry.
Public HealthTimes Daily

Airbnb cuts 2Q loss to $68 million, COVID clouds forecast

Airbnb said Thursday that it narrowed its second-quarter loss to $68 million and gave a bullish forecast for revenue, but the company warned that new variants of COVID-19 will make future bookings and cancellations harder to predict. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital...
Waco, TXWacoTrib.com

Cargill's Sanderson Farms buyout involves two major Waco employers

Cargill and Sanderson Farms can stop their chicken fight. They soon will occupy the same coop following Monday's announcement that Cargill and Continental Grain Company will acquire Sanderson in a $4.53 billion deal. Cargill and Sanderson each operates a poultry plant in Waco. Company officials Monday provided no insight into...
BusinessSand Mountain Reporter

Wayne Farms parent company acquires Sanderson Farms | Wayne Farms CEO Clint Rivers will lead combined company

Cargill, Continental Grain Company, and Sanderson Farms, Inc. announced Monday they have reached a definitive agreement for a joint venture between Cargill and Continental Grain — the parent company of Wayne Farms — to acquire Sanderson Farms for $203 per share in cash, representing a total equity value for Sanderson Farms of $4.53 billion. The purchase price represents a 30.3% premium to Sanderson Farms’ unaffected share price of $155.74 on June 18, 2021, the last full trading day prior to media speculation about the potential sale of Sanderson Farms; a 22.8% premium to the Sanderson Farms 30-day volume weighted average price (“VWAP”) as of June 18, 2021, and a 15.2% premium to the all-time high share price as of June 18, 2021. Upon completion of the transaction, Cargill and Continental Grain will combine Sanderson Farms with Wayne Farms, a subsidiary of Continental Grain, to form a new, privately held poultry business.
Agriculturelyndentribune.com

Benchmark milk price loses 75 cents

The Agriculture Department announced the July Federal order Class III benchmark milk price at $16.49 per hundredweight, down 72 cents from June and $8.05 below the inflated price a year ago when Uncle Sam’s Food Box program was buying lots of cheese in response to the COVID pandemic. Last year’s...
StocksStreet.Com

Tesla, Tyson Foods, Sanderson Farms: 3 Stocks to Watch Monday

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report, Tyson Foods (TSN) - Get Report, and Sanderson Farms (SAFM) - Get Report are three companies you should keep abreast with Monday morning. Tesla stock has gained following a price target upgrade. TheStreet’s Corey Goldman reported that the stock gained after Jefferies analysts upgraded their rating, predicting the stock will rally 22% over the next 12 months.
AgriculturePosted by
TheStreet

Sanderson Farms Nears $4.5 Billion Sale, Report Says

Chicken producer Sanderson Farms (SAFM) - Get Report is reportedly close to reaching an agreement to sell itself for about $4.5 billion. The Laurel, Miss., company, which is completing discussions with possible suitors including Cargill and Continental Grain, could finalize a deal by Monday, unnamed sources have told the Wall Street Journal. The sale price would value the company at about $203 a share.
StocksSFGate

Sanderson Farms, Tyson Foods rise; Elanco, Occidental fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:. Sanderson Farms Inc., up $13.51 to $195.88. Cargill and Continental Grain formed a joint venture to buy the poultry producer for $4.53 billion. American National Group Inc., up $15.20 to $188. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates Whether Sanderson Farms, Inc. Has Obtained A Fair Price In Its Transaction With Cargill And Continental Grain

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM) - Get Report for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Cargill and Continental Grain. Ademi LLP alleges Sanderson Farms' financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet Sanderson...
AgriculturePosted by
92.9 NIN

As Chicken Prices Soar, This Company is Making Vegan Chicken Cheaper

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the chicken industry has been overwhelmed with shortages, inflation, and disease. Plant-based food company Alpha Foods just announced that it will combat the rising chicken prices by providing a plant-based alternative, lowering the cost of its signature vegan nuggets beginning on National Chicken Wing Day on July 29th. The plant-based pioneer is working to fill the market gap caused by what the company has deemed “chickenflation,” promising to cut its own products’ cost by every cent that the price of conventional chicken goes up.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME cattle futures rise as beef prices climb; hogs end lower

CHICAGO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Live cattle futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange closed higher on Tuesday, lifted by surging beef prices and rising packer margins that fueled expectations of firmer cash cattle prices this week, traders said. CME October live cattle settled up 0.650 cent at 128.125 cents per...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Sanderson Farms, Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Sanderson Farms, Inc. ("Sanderson Farms" or the "Company") (SAFM) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Cargill and Continental Grain Company. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $203.00 per share in cash for each share of Sanderson Farms common stock that they hold. The all-cash transaction is valued at approximately $4.53 billion.
Agriculturemeatpoultry.com

USDA corn, soybean production forecasts fall below expectations

WASHINGTON — The US Department of Agriculture in its first survey-based forecasts for corn and soybeans of the year projected corn production up 4% from 2020 and soybean production up 5%, but both forecasts were below the average of pre-report trade expectations. The USDA forecast 2021 corn production at 14,750,368,000...
Agriculturespglobal.com

USDA slashes US 2021-22 corn yield, production estimates

Corn production in the US in the 2021-22 marketing year (September-August) is estimated at 14.75 billion bushels, down from the previous estimate of 15.165 billion bushels in July, the US Department of Agriculture said in its World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates, or WASDE, report Aug. 12. Not registered?. Receive...

