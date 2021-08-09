Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brenham, TX

Car washes approved by P&Z as specific use

By Alyssa Faykus alyssa@brenhambanner.com
Brenham Banner-Press
 3 days ago

The Brenham Planning and Zoning Commission approved a text amendment to the code of ordinances to allow car washes as a special use in B-1 zoning districts Monday. This text amendment was brought up by staff after Tom and Tyson Felder approached the city with a request to install a car wash at 1413 W. Main Street. However, the city’s code of ordinances does not allow car washes in the B-1 district in which the property is zoned.

www.brenhambanner.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Brenham, TX
Brenham, TX
Government
Local
Texas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Wash#P Z
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
HealthPosted by
NBC News

CDC advisory group recommends extra shot for immunocompromised patients

An advisory committee to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Friday to recommend that certain patients with weakened immune systems receive an extra dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine. The unanimousvote came less than 24 hours after the Food and Drug Administration amended the vaccines' emergency use...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban tighten grip on Afghanistan as all eyes turn to capital Kabul

KABUL, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents tightened their grip on Afghanistan on Friday, seizing the second- and third-biggest cities and raising fears that an assault on the capital Kabul could be just days away. A senior U.S. defence official said there was concern that the Islamist group, in power...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
NBC News

U.S. to scale back staff at embassy in Kabul

The Biden administration said Thursday it will scale back the number of staff at the U.S. embassy in Afghanistan as Taliban forces rapidly advance across the country. “We are further reducing our civilian footprint in Kabul in light of the evolving security situation,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters, citing the Taliban’s military offensive and rising violence.
MilitaryNBC News

Taliban gaining ground in Afghanistan faster than expected, U.S. defense officials say

The Taliban are gaining ground faster than the U.S. military expected, three defense officials told NBC News, as the militant group makes sweeping advances across Afghanistan. In the span of days, Taliban fighters have overrun a string of provincial capitals as part of a major offensive launched after American and international troops began to pull out of the country in May.

Comments / 0

Community Policy