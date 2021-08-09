Travis Denning’s Dirt Road Down is Available Now

Travis Denning‘s 6-song EP Dirt Road Down is available now!. Travis’s statement about naming the album, “I think the reason we picked Dirt Road Down as the title of the EP was it looked great standing on its own – that could be the easy answer – but I just loved the encompassing feeling of Dirt Road Down. It sounds like, the same way the song approaches it so many different ways, to me it’s like another dirt road down.”