The Nike Dunk Low ‘Sail Multi-Camo’ Arrives This Week

In addition to the special South Korea-exclusive “Seoul” colorway arriving this week, Nike has another iteration of the Dunk Low hitting shelves soon.

The sportswear brand confirmed via the SNKRS app that the new “Sail Multi-Camo” makeup of the basketball-turned-lifestyle shoe is releasing this Wednesday.

“Here’s how to stand out while still standing in: clashing camouflage. It’ll be awfully difficult blending-in while wearing these Dunk Lows, defeating the purpose of quiet camouflage prints for a loud effect. Why? It’s just more fun that way,” the Swoosh wrote in the shoe’s product description.

The shoe features a sail-based upper that’s combined with various camouflage prints covering the shoe’s overlay panels. Rounding out the design are pine green accents on the Swoosh branding, sock liner, and outsole.

The Nike Dunk Low “Sail Multi-Camo” will be released via SNKRS this Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET for $110.

The “Sail Multi-Camo” iteration of the Dunk Low isn’t the only version of the style to drop this month. Nike also confirmed via SNKRS that a black-based colorway of the “Multi-Camo” Dunk Low will arrive on Aug. 18. Camo print is applied to the base of the upper and is paired with stealthy black overlays while green accents complete the look.

