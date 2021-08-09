Charleston Co. sees first criminal case go to trial before jury in nearly a year and a half
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County saw the beginnings of its first criminal case go to trial before a seated jury in nearly a year and a half. On Monday, jury selection was held and pre-trial motions began in the case against Cretion Patterson. He is facing multiple charges including criminal sexual conduct with a minor and threatening a public official, teacher or principal.www.live5news.com
