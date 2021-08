The LA Rams continue to window dress their roster, as the team has made the decision to part once more with defensive back Dayan Lake. If you are a bit confused, he also played by the name of Dayan Ghanwoloku with the Brigham Young University Cougars. This is the second time that the team has parted ways with Lake, and just two months after the team made a decision to re-sign him to the roster in June 2021. The move was confirmed as it appeared on the LA Rams official transaction page, and much like the report of waiving offensive lineman Jamil Demby yesterday cited that Dayan Lake was also injured.