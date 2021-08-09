Cancel
Monterey, CA

United Ground Express to host hiring event for new flights at Monterey Regional Airport

By Avery Johnson
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 3 days ago
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) United Ground Express (UGE), a subsidiary of United Airlines, announced that it will be holding a hiring event at the Monterey Regional Airport to support the new Avelo Airlines flights.

The airline announced last month that it will begin offering direct flights between Monterey and the Hollywood Burbank Airport on Sept. 30, and UGE says the additional services bring more job opportunities.

Avelo Airlines to begin offering new flights from Monterey to Burbank

The hiring event is set for Aug. 13, and it will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. They are looking to fill 25 part-time positions, and UGE said qualified candidates will receive offers on the spot. The jobs include customer service and ramp positions.

When employees are hired, UGE said they and their family members are eligible for free standby travel and discounted tickets with United Airlines and Avelo Airlines.

UGE is encouraging applicants to apply ahead of the event on the company's website here .

Community Policy