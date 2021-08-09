Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pomeroy, OH

One injured after crash into building

By Gallipolis Daily Tribune
Posted by 
Gallipolis Daily Tribune
Gallipolis Daily Tribune
 3 days ago

KANAUGA, Ohio — A semi reportedly crashed into a former motel building along State Route 7 on Friday evening, causing damage to the building and sending the driver to the hospital.

According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, George R. Muth, 74, of Pomeroy, was driving a 1979 Peterbuilt 352 northbound on State Route 7 when he reportedly drove off the left side of the roadway striking a guardrail, then utility pole, building and parked car.

Muth was transported by MedFlight to St. Mary’s Medical Center with incapacitating injuries.

The crash occurred at 7:50 p.m. on Friday. The roadway was closed due to the crash.

Comments / 0

Gallipolis Daily Tribune

Gallipolis Daily Tribune

Gallipolis, OH
687
Followers
50
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Gallipolis Daily Tribune

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Pomeroy, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Traffic
Local
Ohio Accidents
City
Pomeroy, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Kanauga#State Route 7#Medflight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Related
HealthPosted by
NBC News

CDC advisory group recommends extra shot for immunocompromised patients

An advisory committee to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Friday to recommend that certain patients with weakened immune systems receive an extra dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine. The unanimousvote came less than 24 hours after the Food and Drug Administration amended the vaccines' emergency use...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban tighten grip on Afghanistan as all eyes turn to capital Kabul

KABUL, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents tightened their grip on Afghanistan on Friday, seizing the second- and third-biggest cities and raising fears that an assault on the capital Kabul could be just days away. A senior U.S. defence official said there was concern that the Islamist group, in power...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
NBC News

U.S. to scale back staff at embassy in Kabul

The Biden administration said Thursday it will scale back the number of staff at the U.S. embassy in Afghanistan as Taliban forces rapidly advance across the country. “We are further reducing our civilian footprint in Kabul in light of the evolving security situation,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters, citing the Taliban’s military offensive and rising violence.
MilitaryNBC News

Taliban gaining ground in Afghanistan faster than expected, U.S. defense officials say

The Taliban are gaining ground faster than the U.S. military expected, three defense officials told NBC News, as the militant group makes sweeping advances across Afghanistan. In the span of days, Taliban fighters have overrun a string of provincial capitals as part of a major offensive launched after American and international troops began to pull out of the country in May.

Comments / 0

Community Policy