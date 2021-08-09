South Alabama practice notes: FCS transfer making move on offensive line?

South Alabama held its fourth preseason football practice on Monday morning at the Jaguar Training Center, and several newcomers are beginning to make their presence known. Chief among those is offensive lineman Ja’Chai Baker, who took virtually every rep during 11-on-11 team drills as the first-team left tackle. An all-conference pick on the FCS level at Southeast Missouri last season, the 6-foot-6, 310-pound Baker (whose first name is pronounced “Juh-KYE”) hasn’t yet won a job outright, head coach Kane Wommack said, but has made excellent progress through the first week of camp.