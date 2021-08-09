Terra Cresta Makes Me Doubt Myself More Than Any Other Game
Do you ever worry that you’re making a game way harder than it needs to be? Terra Cresta, a 1985 arcade shoot ‘em up by Nichibutsu, should feel refreshing after playing a bunch of bullet hell shooters from the ‘90s and ‘00s. I don’t have to worry about a million bullets bearing down on me, or a screen absolutely full of pixels that will all individually bring me death. 1985 was still fairly early in the shmupstakes, and Terra Cresta owes a lot to Xevious, a game that has never vexed me half as thoroughly as Terra Cresta has. I just have to pay attention, dodging bullets and waves of alien ships, occasionally killing a dinosaur or giant floating fortress that looks a bit like Sinistar, and just focus on driving that score ever upward.www.pastemagazine.com
Comments / 0