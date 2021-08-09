Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Terra Cresta Makes Me Doubt Myself More Than Any Other Game

By Garrett Martin
Paste Magazine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you ever worry that you’re making a game way harder than it needs to be? Terra Cresta, a 1985 arcade shoot ‘em up by Nichibutsu, should feel refreshing after playing a bunch of bullet hell shooters from the ‘90s and ‘00s. I don’t have to worry about a million bullets bearing down on me, or a screen absolutely full of pixels that will all individually bring me death. 1985 was still fairly early in the shmupstakes, and Terra Cresta owes a lot to Xevious, a game that has never vexed me half as thoroughly as Terra Cresta has. I just have to pay attention, dodging bullets and waves of alien ships, occasionally killing a dinosaur or giant floating fortress that looks a bit like Sinistar, and just focus on driving that score ever upward.

www.pastemagazine.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Related
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters Make Classic Games More Beautiful Than Ever

Square Enix recently released part of their Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster collection, bringing the first three games to Steam and mobile with updated graphics and audio. Made in keeping with the 2D, 8-bit style of the original titles, the remastered games maintain all the charm of their predecessors while proudly bearing some quality of life improvements, such as reduced loading speeds and auto-battle features. But who are these releases for?
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Platinum Games Resurrects An Over 30-Year-Old Series With Sol Cresta

Platinum Games' chief game designer, Hideki Kamiya, penned a PlayStation blog post today unveiling an unexpected sequel to Moon Cresta and Terra Cresta, called Sol Cresta. Kamiya, known for his work on Devil May Cry, Okami, Resident Evil 2, and more, will helm the project as creative director. You read that correctly; Platnium Games is carrying on the series left dormant since the eighties. There is even an announcement trailer to prove it.
Video Gamesvg247.com

Sol Cresta, Hades, Carrion, more indies coming to PlayStation

Sony has announced some new and popular indie games are heading to PlayStation consoles. Yesterday, Sony provided various reveals, updates, and previews for seven indie titles coming to PS4 and PS5. First off, Sony dropped a reminder that the rather great rogue-lite Hades is coming to PlayStation on August 13....
Video Gamesaltchar.com

7 Games more fun to watch than play

Gamers are weird creatures and we sometimes like to just sit back, grab some snacks and watch someone else play. There are some games that lend themselves to this quirk and those are the ones we'll be looking at today. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Starting off with a bit...
Video GamesComicBook

Back 4 Blood Creative Director on More Studios Making Asymmetric Games: "Two Heads Are Better Than One"

Back 4 Blood from Turtle Rock Studios is about as asymmetric as asymmetric games come in regards to the game’s PvP mode, but this is far from the first time the developer has tackled a game of this kind. The Left 4 Dead games and Evolve featured different multiplayer setups, but they both saw teams of human characters facing off against player-controlled creatures with profoundly different powers compared to the humans. Asymmetric games have only become more popular since then to give Turtle Rock competition in that area, but on the subject of more developers taking on the genre, Back 4 Blood creative director Phil Robb says “two heads are better than one.”
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Loop Hero is Coming to Nintendo Switch Later This Year

Devolver Digital’s epic tale of a lone hero’s struggle to save a world that’s almost certainly far past the point of no return is getting a new lease on life later this year. That’s right, the highly successful indie game Loop Hero is coming to Nintendo Switch in 2021. Fans...
Video Gamesgoombastomp.com

Button City is an Adorable Tale of friendship & Arcade Gaming

Of all the trends that’ve been running rampant throughout the gaming industry, the wholesome games wave has far and away been the easiest to get behind. Bolstered by a community of like-minded developers and the advent of showcases like the annual Wholesome Direct, the last few years have seen a rise in studios that make coziness and good vibes central pillars of their design philosophies.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

The slick cyberpunk style of FORECLOSED slides onto console and PC

It’s been more than 12 months since the super slick cyberpunk shooting of FORECLOSED was first revealed, but finally it’s time for Merge Games and Antab Studios to shine as their game launches on console and PC. Highly immersive and pushed out in a comic-book style, FORECLOSED releases on Xbox...
Video GamesInverse

Nine Inch Nails guitarist to "venture into the darkness" of video games

Music, horror, storytelling, and video games will intersect in the first project from the newly founded indie studio, Eyes Out. The new arthouse studio is founded by game designer Cory Davis, best known for his work on Spec Ops: The Line, and Nine Inch Nails guitarist Robin Finck. Together, the members of Eyes Out aim to develop a new game that will focus on narrative, horror, and world-building.
Video GamesPaste Magazine

The Ascent Thoughtlessly Regurgitates the Cyberpunk Aesthetic

As your cyberpunk operative moves through the planet Veles, the camera cuts away from them. It lingers on aliens and humans milling about at a bar or loitering in squalor. The standard isometric camera shifts to a profile view or expands to show the layered scale of its planetary city. The Ascent clearly wants the player to feel embodied, to feel like a small part of a larger community. Veles is dense, drenched in neon, hundreds of people hover in almost every area. It feels material as hundreds of wires string themselves on the street, snaking down to the power plants below the city. This is all surface shimmer. The deeper you go into Veles, the more districts you find, the more it feels like a hollow world. The Ascent is undeniably shaped by nearly every piece of cyberpunk media from years past. However, there is little reflection in the way it pulls neon and metal from its ancestors. It would be inaccurate and reductive to say that The Ascent does nothing with its plethora of sci-fi influences. What it does, though, is pretty damn boring.
Video GamesDen of Geek

15 Best Video Game NPCs Ever

Free Guy follows a video game NPC who becomes aware of the circumstances of their existence and uses that newfound awareness to become the star of a game that they were only ever supposed to be a bit player in. It’s ultimately a look at the little people in video games and how easy it is to ignore them.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Become an interstellar archaeologist with Faraday Protocol

The first person and story driven aspects are hard to ignore in Faraday Protocol. But so is the opportunity to become a interstellar archaeologist. And honestly, that’s all we really ever want. Available to purchase and download right now on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and Steam, Faraday Protocol is a first...
Video GamesPolygon

Wytchwood, Sol Cresta, and more indies are coming to PS5

PlayStation revealed several new trailers for a variety of indies on Thursday morning. The blog posts ranged from revealing PlayStation versions of upcoming titles to showing off new trailers for existing games. Here’s a look at all seven of the PlayStation indies highlighted on Thursday. Wytchwood. Wytchwood is a stylish...
Video Gamesdroidgamers.com

Best Android gacha RPGs 2021

Gacha RPGs are all the rage on mobile right now, overtaking the likes of Clash of Clans, Clash Royale, match three puzzlers, and all other previously big genres. In fact, the only genre that is heaping pressure on these games right now is battle royale, which is taking every single platform by storm right now.
Video Gamespocketgamer.biz

Nintendo Indie World Showcase - all 19 games shown off

Nintendo has held its latest Indie World Showcase, giving a window into 19 indie games that are set to arrive on Nintendo Switch over the next year or so. Kicking off the presentation was Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, a "graffiti-skating" experience developed by Team Reptile, due next year. The game showed heavy inspiration from Sega’s Jet Set Radio games, featuring a similar art style and gameplay.
Video Gamesgamefreaks365.com

Astroneer announced for Nintendo Switch

Astroneer is coming to the Nintendo Switch next year. It was revealed as part of the Nintendo Indie World Showcase. Since its Steam Early Access launch in 2016 and subsequent full release in 2019, Astroneer‘s interplanetary survival sandbox adventure has been enjoyed by over six million space travelers. System Era has upgraded the game more than 25 times since the 1.0 release, adding Automation, Missions, and a full Creative Mode.

Comments / 0

Community Policy