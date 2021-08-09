Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jeff Davis County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Jeff Davis, Pecos, Reeves by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-09 13:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Jeff Davis; Pecos; Reeves The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a * Flood Advisory for East Central Jeff Davis County in southwestern Texas Western Pecos County in southwestern Texas Southern Reeves County in southwestern Texas * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 223 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of East Central Jeff Davis, Western Pecos and Southern Reeves Counties

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Jeff Davis County, TX
County
Pecos County, TX
County
Reeves County, TX
City
Pecos, TX
Local
Texas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Western#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Doppler#Western Pecos#Southern Reeves Counties
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban tighten grip on Afghanistan as all eyes turn to capital Kabul

KABUL, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents tightened their grip on Afghanistan on Friday, seizing the second- and third-biggest cities and raising fears that an assault on the capital Kabul could be just days away. A senior U.S. defence official said there was concern that the Islamist group, in power...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
NBC News

U.S. to scale back staff at embassy in Kabul

The Biden administration said Thursday it will scale back the number of staff at the U.S. embassy in Afghanistan as Taliban forces rapidly advance across the country. “We are further reducing our civilian footprint in Kabul in light of the evolving security situation,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters, citing the Taliban’s military offensive and rising violence.
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Fred is likely to hit Florida as a tropical storm

CNN — Fred hasn’t dropped dead yet. Despite looking disorganized on satellite, the tropical depression may strengthen back into a tropical storm before impacting Florida as soon as early Saturday, the National Hurricane Center predicts. The forecast prompted tropical storm warnings Friday for the southwest Florida coast, including Key West...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court blocks part of New York's eviction moratorium

The Supreme Court on Thursday temporarily blocked part of an eviction moratorium put in place by New York state amid the coronavirus pandemic. The order was unsigned but appeared to break along familiar ideological lines over the dissent of the court’s three liberals. The ruling temporarily lifts part of New...
MilitaryNBC News

Taliban gaining ground in Afghanistan faster than expected, U.S. defense officials say

The Taliban are gaining ground faster than the U.S. military expected, three defense officials told NBC News, as the militant group makes sweeping advances across Afghanistan. In the span of days, Taliban fighters have overrun a string of provincial capitals as part of a major offensive launched after American and international troops began to pull out of the country in May.

Comments / 0

Community Policy