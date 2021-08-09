Flood Advisory issued for Jeff Davis, Pecos, Reeves by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 13:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Jeff Davis; Pecos; Reeves The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a * Flood Advisory for East Central Jeff Davis County in southwestern Texas Western Pecos County in southwestern Texas Southern Reeves County in southwestern Texas * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 223 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of East Central Jeff Davis, Western Pecos and Southern Reeves Counties