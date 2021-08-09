Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Macomb County, MI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Macomb by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-09 15:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-09 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Macomb A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM EDT FOR MACOMB COUNTY At 322 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mount Clemens, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Mount Clemens around 325 PM EDT. Macomb Township around 330 PM EDT. New Baltimore around 345 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Roseville, Ray Center, Fraser, Eastpointe, New Haven, Center Line, Chesterfield Township, Clinton Township, Grosse Pointe Farms and Grosse Pointe Shores. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eastpointe, MI
City
Mount Clemens, MI
City
Grosse Pointe Shores, MI
City
Grosse Pointe Farms, MI
County
Macomb County, MI
City
New Baltimore, MI
City
Charter Township Of Clinton, MI
City
Macomb Township, MI
City
Chesterfield Township, MI
City
Roseville, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Gust#Severe Thunderstorm#Roofs#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban tighten grip on Afghanistan as all eyes turn to capital Kabul

KABUL, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents tightened their grip on Afghanistan on Friday, seizing the second- and third-biggest cities and raising fears that an assault on the capital Kabul could be just days away. A senior U.S. defence official said there was concern that the Islamist group, in power...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
NBC News

U.S. to scale back staff at embassy in Kabul

The Biden administration said Thursday it will scale back the number of staff at the U.S. embassy in Afghanistan as Taliban forces rapidly advance across the country. “We are further reducing our civilian footprint in Kabul in light of the evolving security situation,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters, citing the Taliban’s military offensive and rising violence.
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Fred is likely to hit Florida as a tropical storm

CNN — Fred hasn’t dropped dead yet. Despite looking disorganized on satellite, the tropical depression may strengthen back into a tropical storm before impacting Florida as soon as early Saturday, the National Hurricane Center predicts. The forecast prompted tropical storm warnings Friday for the southwest Florida coast, including Key West...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court blocks part of New York's eviction moratorium

The Supreme Court on Thursday temporarily blocked part of an eviction moratorium put in place by New York state amid the coronavirus pandemic. The order was unsigned but appeared to break along familiar ideological lines over the dissent of the court’s three liberals. The ruling temporarily lifts part of New...
MilitaryNBC News

Taliban gaining ground in Afghanistan faster than expected, U.S. defense officials say

The Taliban are gaining ground faster than the U.S. military expected, three defense officials told NBC News, as the militant group makes sweeping advances across Afghanistan. In the span of days, Taliban fighters have overrun a string of provincial capitals as part of a major offensive launched after American and international troops began to pull out of the country in May.

Comments / 0

Community Policy