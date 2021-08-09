Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Macomb by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 15:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-09 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Macomb A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM EDT FOR MACOMB COUNTY At 322 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mount Clemens, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Mount Clemens around 325 PM EDT. Macomb Township around 330 PM EDT. New Baltimore around 345 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Roseville, Ray Center, Fraser, Eastpointe, New Haven, Center Line, Chesterfield Township, Clinton Township, Grosse Pointe Farms and Grosse Pointe Shores. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH