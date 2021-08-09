Cancel
Colorado State

Video catches terrifying moment a Colorado hiker was charged by enormous bull moose

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
  • Colorado Parks and Wildlife Northeast Region released a video of the moment a hiker was charged by an adult bull moose.
  • The CPW said the hiker was able to get behind a tree, which the moose hit instead.
  • The CPW encourages tourists and locals to visit its website to learn how to safely interact with moose and other wildlife.

Video released by Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) Northeast Region shows the terrifying moment a hiker encountered an adult bull moose.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JO6qd_0bMTzzB900

According to the CPW, the hiker came across the bull moose as it was heading toward a lake and decided to stop to film it. Though initially calm, the moose suddenly turns and charges the hiker.

The CPW said the hiker was able to get behind a tree, which the moose hit instead. The hiker was not injured.

“This video is an example of being too close to a bull moose and how quickly they can decide to charge on you,” the CPW wrote on Twitter, adding, “Thankfully no injuries occurred.”

The CPW encourages tourists and locals to visit its website to learn how to safely interact with moose and other wildlife.

