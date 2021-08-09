Cancel
Massive world-record fish caught with a bow and arrow

The Hill
 3 days ago
  • A fisherman in Missouri is setting state and world records after catching a giant carp weighing in at more than 100 pounds.
  • But instead of using the traditional rod, Matt Neuling caught the 125-pound, 5-ounce behemoth with a bow and arrow.
  • The catch broke the bowfishing world record by around 25 pounds.

A fisherman in Missouri is setting state and world records after catching a giant carp weighing in at more than 100 pounds.

But instead of using the traditional rod, Matt Neuling caught the 125-pound, 5-ounce behemoth with a bow and arrow, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC).

“I was out with my buddy early that morning when we both shot what we thought was a 30-pound grass carp,” Neuling said, according to MDC. “My buddy’s arrow pulled out, but mine shot straight through and stayed in there.”

“We just couldn’t believe it. We knew what type of fish it was, but we had never seen one that size. This thing is a straight up monster,” Neuling continued. “A five-gallon bucket could easily fit in its mouth. If my buddy wasn’t with me, there was no way I could have pulled it out of the water.”

The department estimated, based on the size of the fish, that it was at least a decade old, MDC Fisheries Program Specialist Andrew Branson

“Bighead carp are an invasive fish from Asia. This particular fish is an example of just how well an invasive species can thrive if given the opportunity,” Branson said. “We encourage people to harvest these fish to help remove them from our waters.”

Neuling’s monster catch was weighed on a certified scale and is the eighth state-record-setting fish caught in 2021. The catch broke the bowfishing world record by around 25 pounds.

“It’s just crazy,” Neuling said. “You know, I set that goal of breaking a record every time I go out to fish, but I never would have thought I’d be breaking a record with this fish.”

