Kerry jets to Obama's birthday bash while his boss makes everyone else mask up (again)

By Tiana Lowe
Washington Examiner
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite his claim that his 60th birthday bonanza would be scaled back to "include only family and close friends," Barack Obama, an infamous introvert and politician peerless in his disdain for beltway backslapping, went forward with a massive rager at his Martha's Vineyard mansion. The former president ultimately lied not just about the guest list, which included hundreds of his closest friends, such as the recently canceled Chrissy Teigen and George Clooney, but also that it would be outdoors.

