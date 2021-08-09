Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

The media's DeSantis hysteria intensifies

By Kaylee McGhee White
Washington Examiner
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery time there’s a bout of bad news out of Florida regarding the coronavirus pandemic, the media work itself into a tizzy to try and pin everything on Gov. Ron DeSantis and make him out to be some sort of villain. Here are just a few examples: MSNBC’s Dean Obeidallah...

www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 112

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Nevada State
State
Florida State
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Jim Acosta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funerals#Hysteria#Cdc#Msnbc#Cnn#The Los Angeles Times#Democratic#Becker S Hospital Review#Wall Street Journal#Cdc#Reimposing#Floridians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Public HealthSouth Florida Times

Gov. DeSantis: Dereliction of duty

The COVID-19 pandemic rages on despite the antipathy and distrust many in Florida manifest daily. With Gov. Ron DeSantis issuing emergency mandates every other day curbing the way counties and municipalities deal with the crisis, Florida has gone from being known as the “Sunshine State” to the “Epicenter of COVID-19.” While DeSantis tours the country in what some are describing as “preliminary campaigning” for the 2024 presidential race, Florida is at war with COVID19 and its new sinister cousin, the Delta variant. The variant has become the new dominant factor in the coronavirus arsenal, responsible for inflicting a more potent and lethal disease upon its unsuspecting hosts. In many instances the disease is a lethal weapon in the bodies of the unvaccinated host.
Florida StateMSNBC

Dean: Covid-19 will end mini-Trump's Florida career like it ended Trump's presidency

As Florida's Covid-19 caseload breaks the state's own all-time records, doctor and former governor Howard Dean appraises the troubled record of Florida Governor DeSantis, giving him an 'F' on substance. Dean says Desantis, who has styled himself after Donald Trump, will find Covid-19 dealing him the same political fate as Trump in this interview with MSNBC's Ari Melber. (The interview was part of a longer reported segment documenting DeSantis' record.)Aug. 11, 2021.
Public Safetyfloridapolitics.com

Anti-Ron DeSantis billboards planted blocks away from Governor’s Mansion

“Best friends keep each other’s secrets." Gov. Ron DeSantis’ surrounding neighborhood became a political battleground this week with the addition of two billboards highlighting the Republican Governor’s ties with embattled Congressman Matt Gaetz. Located blocks away from the Governor’s Mansion in Tallahassee, the billboards reference an ongoing U.S. Justice Department...
POTUSMSNBC

Why Ron DeSantis is more dangerous than Trump

There should be a special place in hell — or potentially in prison — for politicians who put their political goals ahead of the health and safety of our children. That is exactly what Gov. Ron DeSantis is doing in Florida with the executive order he signed last Friday barring school districts from mandating that students and school employees wear masks during the spike in Covid cases.
POTUSWashington Post

The rebellion against pro-Trump, anti-mask GOP governors is gaining steam

Let’s state this up front: GOP governors are not required by some higher Trumpian law to use official powers to actively thwart efforts to fight the spread of the coronavirus. Some are choosing not to do that: In South Dakota, the governor left decisions about mask mandates to local officials, and in Arkansas the governor admitted that an earlier ban on them was an “error.”
Public HealthMSNBC

Covid experts send message to Floridians amid DeSantis disinformation

Dr. Uché Blackstock tells Lawrence O'Donnell that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' disinformation about Covid-19 is "unconscionable" and "dangerous.” Laurie Garrett says politicians, like Ron DeSantis, are "trying to wash their hands from problems they should be embracing full-on to protect their constituencies."Aug. 5, 2021.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

'I don't want to hear a blip about COVID from you': Gov. DeSantis rages at Biden for criticizing Florida's pandemic response and demands HE secure the border and stop 'importing' the virus

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis furiously attacked President Joe Biden on Wednesday after the president implored governors to 'get out of the way' of COVID restrictions - accusing Biden of failing to do his job. DeSantis complained that Biden was trying to 'single out Florida,' after the state broke its own...
EducationPosted by
Daily Mail

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signs executive order BANNING schools from forcing children to wear masks as COVID Indian 'Delta' variant surges and vows there'll be NO new restrictions in the Sunshine State

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has banned schools from forcing students to wear masks, and will give parents the choice as to whether their children should cover-up. He signed an executive order Friday saying that making children wear masks 'may lead to negative health and societal ramifications...could inhibit breathing, lead to the collection of dangerous impurities and adversely affect communications in the classroom and student performance.'
Public HealthWashington Post

Has Ron DeSantis cracked the code to lead the post-Trump GOP?

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is watching as the delta variant ravages his state, causing an explosion in new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Courts are rebuking his appallingly reckless covid decisions. School districts are rebelling against his efforts to prevent them from taking steps to minimize transmission of the virus. The president of the United States has singled him out as a particularly vivid example of state government irresponsibility and failure. His approval rating is falling.

Comments / 112

Community Policy