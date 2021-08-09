Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Saudi Aramco scouting for more deals to offer to investors

By Oil & Gas 360
oilandgas360.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUBAI – Saudi Aramco 2222.SE is scouting for other potential deals to offer to investors and unlock capital, Chief Executive Amin Nasser said on Monday after the oil giant in June closed a $12.4 billion deal for its crude pipeline network. “We are looking at the potential for other deals...

www.oilandgas360.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saudi Aramco#Oil And Gas#Oil Company#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Related
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Oil Supertankers in Doldrums

(Bloomberg) -- The summer doldrums are here for oil supertankers. Freight rates on the benchmark route from the Middle East to Asia have slipped to their lowest levels since March, meaning lower earnings for those vessels, Baltic Exchange data show. At the same time, ship-fuel costs have jumped. “Weak hiring...
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Cheap USA Oil Snapped Up in Asia

(Bloomberg) -- Asian buyers are snapping up cheap U.S. crude cargoes despite lingering demand concerns due to the latest Covid-19 resurgence, with the flurry of deals likely to be at the expense of Middle Eastern barrels. Chinese, Indian and South Korean companies have purchased at least 7 million barrels this...
Energy IndustryICIS Chemical Business

Saudi Arabia petrochemical output in Jubail disrupted by power outage

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--Several producers in Saudi Arabia are facing production issues due to disruptions at upstream feedstock suppliers in Al Jubail due to a power outage in early August. The sudden cut in feedstock supply has raised concerns over the near-term availability of several products, with potential delays of export allocations...
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Several Asian Refiners Take Less Saudi Oil as Delta Hits Demand

(Bloomberg) -- Several Asian refiners asked for less oil from Saudi Arabia for next month as steps to rein in the delta virus variant weighed on demand. At least four customers --- three in Northeast Asia and one in Southeast Asia -- requested smaller volumes than their contracted supplies for September, according to officials at the refineries. Saudi Aramco (SE: 2222 ) notified them this week that it will give them the amounts they asked for, they said. The Saudi state-owned oil company declined to comment on the matter.
Financial ReportsICIS Chemical Business

Saudi Aramco Q2 net profit surges on strong crude, downstream margins

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--Saudi Aramco’s second-quarter profit nearly quadrupled year on year to Saudi riyal (SR) 95.5bn ($25.5bn) on the back of strong oil prices and better downstream margins. Profitability was also boosted by the consolidation of petrochemical major SABIC’s results into Aramco. in billion Saudi riyal (SR) Q2 2021 Q2 2020...
Financial ReportsAntelope Valley Press

Saudi oil giant Aramco sees earnings climb to $47B

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s oil-producing company, Aramco, announced Sunday a net income of around $47 billion for the first half of the year, double what it earned over the same period last year when the Coronavirus grounded travel and pummeled global demand for oil. This puts...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Saudi Aramco has forward focus on low-carbon fuels

The oil giant recorded a huge increase in net income during the second quarter. The head of Saudi Aramco, among the largest oil producers in the world, said August 9 that low-carbon fuels are part of its strategic focus. “We continue to move forward on a number of strategic programs,...
Energy IndustryBBC

Saudi oil giant Aramco sees profits soar by almost 300%

Saudi Arabian energy giant Aramco has seen its profits jump almost four times, boosted by a rise in oil prices as demand recovers. The company added that the easing of Covid restrictions, vaccinations, stimulus measures and the return of economic activity had supported results. Crude oil prices have risen by...
MarketsPosted by
Financial World

Major Gulf bourses gain as Saudi Aramco Q2 profits surge

On Sunday, a basket of major Gulf bourses had closed out the session in an affirmative territory, largely led by a swathe of upbeat corporate earnings’ report with Abu Dhabi’s benchmark index hitting an all-time high. On top of that, in the day’s large gains in major Mideast stock indices...
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Aramco Chemicals Deal Shows Signs of Paying Off

(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Aramco’s decision to buy chemicals maker Sabic, which led its debt levels to burst through a self-imposed borrowing target, is now showing signs of paying off as prices for plastics, paint and packaging soar. Last year’s $69 billion acquisition of a stake in Saudi Basic Industries Corp.,...
Energy Industryexpressnews.com

Saudi Aramco follows Big Oil competitors as profit surges

Saudi Aramco followed its Big Oil competitors with bumper earnings, boosted by a recovery in oil and chemical prices. The world’s biggest energy company made net income of $25.5 billion in the second quarter, the highest level since the end of 2018. Free cash flow rose to $22.6 billion, above the state-controlled firm’s quarterly dividend of $18.8 billion for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Financial ReportsPosted by
AFP

Saudi Aramco Q2 profits nearly quadruple compared to 2020

Energy giant Saudi Aramco said Sunday its second quarter profits for 2021 had nearly quadrupled compared to the same period last year on the back of higher oil prices. Aramco said its net profit rose to $25.5 billion in the second quarter of the year, compared to $6.6 billion in the same quarter of 2020, owing to a stronger oil market and higher refining and chemicals margins, and with the easing of Covid-19 restrictions. "Our second quarter results reflect a strong rebound in worldwide energy demand and we are heading into the second half of 2021 more resilient and more flexible, as the global recovery gains momentum," Aramco chief executive Amin Nasser said in a statement. The announcement comes approximately two months after the company said it raised $6 billion from its first dollar-denominated Islamic bond sale, posting earlier this year a 30 percent jump in first quarter profits.
MarketsCoinTelegraph

Saudi Aramco dismisses ‘false and inaccurate’ rumors on Bitcoin mining

The Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco) stirred interest among crypto enthusiasts last year after investing $5 million in blockchain-based oil trading company Vakt. While this move aimed to digitize and streamline post-trade processing, Saudi Aramco was also rumored to undertake Bitcoin (BTC) mining activities. However, Saudi Arabia’s state oil...
Currenciesinvesting.com

Bitcoin pares gains as Saudi Aramco denies crypto plans

Investing.com – The price of Bitcoin dropped back below $40,000 on Monday after Saudi Aramco (SE:2222) denied reports that it was planning to enter the cryptocurrency industry and mine Bitcoin. “With reference to recent reports claiming that the company will embark on Bitcoin mining activities, Aramco confirms that these claims...

Comments / 0

Community Policy