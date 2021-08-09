Alabama steel factory planned to supply auto manufacturers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Three companies are collaborating on a $40 million factory in north Alabama to supply steel components for auto manufacturers.

AL.com reports that Madison Metal Processing later this year will start supplying the steel parts for Mazda Toyota Manufacturing in Huntsville, in addition to other automotive suppliers. Full production is planned for the middle of next year.

The factory — expected to hire about 40 workers — is a project of Toyota Tsusho America Inc., Southern Mobility Products and SteelSummit Holdings, a subsidiary of Sumitomo Corp. of Americas.

In a statement, Gov. Kay Ivey called the project “another exciting development in the growth of the robust supplier network emerging in North Alabama to support the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing auto assembly facility.”

In June, Mazda Toyota announced the $2.3 billion plant will produce the Toyota Corolla Cross. A Mazda vehicle to be manufactured at the Huntsville plant will be announced later this year.