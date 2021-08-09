The 2021 Chevy Traverse Beats the GMC Acadia in 1 Key Area

Unlike Ford and Ram that have standalone off-road performance trucks, Chevy seems to be content selling off-road packages for the Silverado. GM has been quite active in the pickup truck space since the beginning. It has even bifurcated its trucks between two brands – Chevrolet and GMC – and combined, both of them rake up pretty good numbers. Chevy brings in more sales as opposed to GMC and has managed to keep up with Ford and Ram in terms of models and trim levels on each of them. It even announced an electric Silverado that could arrive in a couple of years. However, the automaker has lagged in the case of a performance off-road truck. There are Silverado trims with off-roading prowess, but there’s no standalone model like the Ford F-150 Raptor and the Ram 1500 TRX.