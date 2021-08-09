The 2021 Chevy Traverse Beats the GMC Acadia in 1 Key Area

Vehicle valuation and automotive research company Kelley Blue Book recently recognized the GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 in its list of the 10 Best Off-Road Trucks on sale today. As Kelley Blue Book points out, the GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 is the most capable full-size pickup that General Motors makes, alongside the Sierra AT4’s corporate cousin, the Chevy Silverado 1500 Trail Boss. To that end, the GMC Sierra AT4 includes a list of upgrades over the standard line of GMC Sierra 1500 pickups, including a factory suspension lift adding an additional two inches of ride height. The AT4 also runs a set of 32-inch Goodyear Duratrac tires, and upgraded Rancho shocks as well. In the nose, the AT4 deletes the front air dam to provide extra off-roading clearance on steep inclines.
