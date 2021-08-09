Elon Musk Says Tesla Won’t Build a Factory in India Unless the Automaker Gets a Tax Cut

Cryptocurrency is currently taking the world by storm. It has become very popular, especially amongst the youth and those willing to invest. Even prominent businessmen like Elon Musk are encouraging it amongst the masses. A single Tweet from him increases the cryptocurrency market’s volatility and creates an influx of newer people in it. It is safe to say that he has a significant impact on the cryptocurrency business. Thus it becomes the topic of utmost importance when Elon Musk makes any statement regarding cryptocurrency.