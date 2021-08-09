Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Elon Musk Says Tesla Won’t Build a Factory in India Unless the Automaker Gets a Tax Cut

By Produced by Digital Editors
Posted by 
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Halfway through 2021, Tesla continues to be a study in contrast. Its EVs have low reliability ratings, but people are still thrilled to own them. Last year, the company made headlines when it surpassed Toyota in market cap, but no one would legitimately argue Tesla’s current value is truly higher than Toyota’s. What makes Tesla so interesting is the way the company constantly pushes the envelope. Not since Steve Jobs’ fabled return to Apple has a company leader been as polarizing and fascinating as Elon Musk.

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

32K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Jobs
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Nitin Gadkari
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Factory#Gm#Elonmusk#Wionews#Forbes#The Washington Post#Quartz India#Deccan Chronicle#Deccanchronicle#Business Insider#Gm#Indians#Ev
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Toyota
Country
India
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Tesla
Related
EconomyNew Haven Register

Elon Musk's Tesla Delays the Long-Awaited Cybertruck Until 2022

Tesla fans have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of Cybertruck, the first electric pick-up truck from Elon Musk's company, for years. Production of the futuristic vehicle was scheduled to begin later this year, but the company decided to delay it until 2022 for various reasons. Until a few days ago,...
Businessnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Review: 'Power Play: Tesla, Elon Musk and the Bet of the Century,' by Tim Higgins

——— Tim Higgins received an interesting prepublication blurb for "Power Play," his nonfiction account of Elon Musk's car company. It was from Elon Musk. In an author's note, Higgins says Musk was given an opportunity to review and comment on the manuscript and replied simply: "Most, but not all, of what you read in this book is nonsense."
Stockstalesbuzz.com

Tesla short-seller no longer ‘hostile’ to Elon Musk’s ‘bulls–t’

Tesla short-seller Carson Block slammed Elon Musk as a “liar” for years — but now he’s come to develop a “newfound understanding” of the Tesla CEO’s “bulls–t.”. In a colorful letter obtained by The Post — Block’s first missive to investors since starting Muddy Waters Capital six years ago —...
Stockschartattack.com

Why is Elon Musk Criticizing Bitcoin Mining?

Cryptocurrency is currently taking the world by storm. It has become very popular, especially amongst the youth and those willing to invest. Even prominent businessmen like Elon Musk are encouraging it amongst the masses. A single Tweet from him increases the cryptocurrency market’s volatility and creates an influx of newer people in it. It is safe to say that he has a significant impact on the cryptocurrency business. Thus it becomes the topic of utmost importance when Elon Musk makes any statement regarding cryptocurrency.
Aerospace & DefenseRedorbit.com

Coinbase Claims Tesla, SpaceX as Customers

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has claimed that Tesla and SpaceX are both customers. It says that both companies have used the platform to buy large amounts of Bitcoin. Elon Musk has been critical of government-backed, or “fiat,” currencies, saying that their inflationary nature makes them a poor store of value. Governments can always print more money whenever they want. Tesla’s balance sheets showed $1.5 billion in Bitcoin holdings earlier this year and Musk says that the company might acquire more to hedge against negative interest rates in places like Europe.
Economywashingtonnewsday.com

Tesla CEO Elon Musk earned $6.7 billion in 2020.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk earned $6.7 billion in 2020. According to a survey, Elon Musk was the highest-paid CEO in 2020, marking the third year in a row that he has topped the list. According to Bloomberg’s annual Pay Index report for the year 2020, Tesla CEO and co-founder Elon...
Stocksteslarati.com

Tesla critic abandons bet against TSLA, with no plans to revive it

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has a lot of critics, and some of them tend to be aggressive at times. One of these is Carson Block, which The New York Times describes as a “volatile and sometimes venomous short-seller” who runs Muddy Waters Capital. Block had taken a position against Tesla in the past, but in a shareholder letter, the short-seller admitted that his bets against the Elon Musk-led EV company had been abandoned.
Marketsinstitutionalinvestor.com

Carson Block Dreams of Chamath Palihapitiya, Turns Bullish on Elon Musk

Famed short seller Carson Block has a new revelation on Tesla and Elon Musk: He’s bullish on them. Last week, Block awoke from a dream about Chamath Palihapitiya to a new insight about Musk, whom in the past he has called a “liar,” according to an investor letter detailing the short seller’s new world view, which Institutional Investor has obtained.
Stocksbitcoin.com

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Opposes 'Hasty' Cryptocurrency Regulation

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says there is no crisis that compels hasty cryptocurrency regulation. He agrees with Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong that the U.S. government should not pick winners or losers in cryptocurrency innovation. Elon Musk and Coinbase CEO Agree on Crypto Regulation. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has chimed in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy