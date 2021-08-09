Cancel
Reservation Dogs: This Is Probably Why Elora Danan's Name Sounds So Familiar

By Monica Sisavat
Kawennáhere Devery Jacobs is gracing our screens again, this time as Elora Danan on FX's new comedy series Reservation Dogs. From the minds of Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo, the show centers on a group of four Indigenous teens living in rural Oklahoma, aka the Reservation Dogs, who are trying to make a break for a new life in California following the death of their friend Daniel. And if Elora's name rings a bell, there's a good reason why.

