Reservation Dogs: This Is Probably Why Elora Danan's Name Sounds So Familiar

Elle Evans (Joey King) has some big decisions to make before she heads off to college, starting with which campus she wants to call home for the next four years. Will she follow friendship rule No. 19, "Always go to the same school as your bestie," or will she move to Boston with her hunky boyfriend, Noah (Jacob Elordi)? If she chooses Berkeley, will she and Noah's relationship survive another year of long distance? And then, of course, there's Marco (Taylor Zakhar Perez), who's still vying for Elle's heart. Elle has a lot to sort through in The Kissing Booth 3, and with so many life changes on the horizon, you might wonder if we'll see a fourth movie with Elle at her selected college.