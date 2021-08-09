Cancel
LMNL Stock Price Increases Over 93% Intraday: Why It Happened

pulse2.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Liminal BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: LMNL) increased by over 93% during intraday trading. This is why it happened. The stock price of Liminal BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: LMNL) increased by over 93% during intraday trading. Investors are responding positively to Liminal BioSciences announced that its subsidiary Prometic Biotherapeutics (PBT) entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher (PRV) for $105 million.

The Motley Fool

Why Moderna Stock Crashed Today

Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) plunged 15.6% on Wednesday after Europe's drug regulator provided a COVID-19 vaccine-safety update. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is studying three new conditions reported by a small number of people who received mRNA COVID-19 vaccines provided by Moderna and Pfizer. These conditions include:. Erythema multiforme,...
Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Stock Price Up 5%

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) shares rose 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.05 and last traded at $24.98. Approximately 5,149 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 457,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.78.
Sundial Shares Fell Over 5% Pre-Market: Why It Happened

The shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) fell over 5% pre-market. This is why it happened. The shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) fell over 5% pre-market. Investors are responding negatively to the company’s results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. All the financial information is reported in millions of Canadian dollars and represents results from continuing operations unless otherwise indicated.
Powerbridge Technologies Shares Increased 65.35%: Why It Happened

The shares of Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ: PBTS) increased 65.35% yesterday. This is why it happened. The shares of Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ: PBTS) increased 65.35% yesterday, going from a previous close of $1.27 to $2.10. Investors responded positively to the company announcing plans to invest and engage in the cryptocurrency mining for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) with planned operations globally. The company assembled a team of industry veterans in cryptocurrency and technology to support the development and growth of its digital asset business.
DoorDash Shares: $210 Target From RBC Capital

The shares of DoorDash Inc (NYSE: DASH) have received a price target increase from $175 to $210 by RBC Capital. These are the details. The shares of DoorDash Inc (NYSE: DASH) have received a price target increase from $175 to $210 by RBC Capital. And RBC Capital analyst Brad Erickson is maintaining an “Outperform” rating on the company shares.
NIO Shares Slightly Rise After Hours: Why It Happened

The shares of Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) increased slightly after hours today. This is why it happened. The shares of Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) increased slightly after hours today. Investors responded positively to the company’s second-quarter 2021 financial results. The deliveries of the vehicles were 21,896 in the second quarter...
Alpha And Omega Semiconductor Shares Increase Over 6% Pre-Market: Why It Happened

The shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ: AOSL) increased over 6% pre-market. This is why it happened. The shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ: AOSL) increased over 6% pre-market. Investors responded positively to the company’s financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021.
Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)’s stock price was down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.74 and last traded at $6.76. Approximately 43,476 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 701,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.
Coinbase Shares Increased 3.24%: Why It Happened

The shares of Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) increased 3.24%. This is why it happened. The shares of Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) increased 3.24%. Investors appear to be responding positively to the company’s second-quarter 2021 results. Coinbase beat the Wall Street estimates on sales and profits for the second...
China Automotive Systems Shares Increase Over 7% Pre-Market: Why It Happened

The shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) increased by over 7% pre-market. This is why it happened. The shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) – a leading power steering components and systems supplier in China – increased by over 7% pre-market. Investors are responding positively to the company’s unaudited financial results for the second quarter and 6 months ended June 30, 2021.
Target Shares: $305 Target By Deutsche Bank

The shares of Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) have received a price target increase from $258 to $305 from Deutsche Bank. These are the details. The shares of Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) have received a price target increase from $258 to $305 from Deutsche Bank. And Deutsche Bank analyst Krisztina Katai is maintaining a “Buy” rating on the company shares.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)’s share price rose 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.15 and last traded at $18.09. Approximately 1,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 181,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.
Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

According to Zacks, “Protara Therapeutics Inc. is committed to identifying and advancing transformative therapies for rare and specialty diseases. The company’s portfolio includes, TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy being developed for the treatment of lymphatic malformations, and intravenous Choline Chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease. Protara Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as ArTara Therapeutics, is based in NEW YORK, United States. “
Brent David Rosenthal Acquires 15,000 Shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Stock

ComScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Director Brent David Rosenthal purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $48,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Virgin Galactic Shares Fell 5.19%: Why It Happened

The shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) fell 5.19% yesterday. This is why it happened. The shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) fell 5.19%, going from a previous close of $27.36 to $25.94. Investors appear to have responded negatively to a bearish research report. Credit Suisse...
Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on QUOT. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Quotient Technology from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient Technology from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.50.
Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Shares of NASDAQ RTLR opened at $11.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 4.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.82. Rattler Midstream has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $11.98.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on QCOM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.
Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.450-$6.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Shares ofINGR stock traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $86.97. 187,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,835. Ingredion has a twelve month low of $68.71 and a twelve month high of $98.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.65.

