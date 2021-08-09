Cancel
Manatee County, FL

Buchanan introduces bill to increase federal protection amid record manatee deaths

Bradenton Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the record-breaking string of manatee deaths continues, U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan announced new legislation aimed at protecting Manatee County’s namesake. Buchanan, R-Longboat Key, wrote in June to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service urging the agency to upgrade the manatees’ designation from “threatened” to “endangered,” enhancing the federal government’s ability to protect manatees and their habitat.

