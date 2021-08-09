Buchanan introduces bill to increase federal protection amid record manatee deaths
As the record-breaking string of manatee deaths continues, U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan announced new legislation aimed at protecting Manatee County’s namesake. Buchanan, R-Longboat Key, wrote in June to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service urging the agency to upgrade the manatees’ designation from “threatened” to “endangered,” enhancing the federal government’s ability to protect manatees and their habitat.www.bradenton.com
