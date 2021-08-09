FORECAST: A heat wave is possible this week

It's hot out there once again. While the temperature is 90 degrees right now in Meriden and 91 in Chester, the reading at Bradley, where the official records are kept, is 85 degrees. It's just a matter of hours before we hit the 90 degree mark there. We're forecasting a high today of 97 degree, which would actually be warmer than yesterday's 95 degrees at the airport. Don't forget about the oppressive humidity. The heat index, what it actually feels like is in the mid 90s pretty much across the state. It's actually 100 degrees in Chester at this hour. When does the heat break? Read on for more details!